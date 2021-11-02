On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY MEETING
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Judy West will present the program “Doug Tallamy’s Keystone Plants and Why They are Important To Us”. To register visit ncwildflower.org.
CANCER SURVIVOR MEETING
The last Survivorship Series meeting of Cancer GPS will be held Nov. 8 in the Resource Room of the Hayworth Cancer Center. Dinner will be served 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the program, “Coping with the Holidays.” Open to all cancer patients and their loved ones.
Limited to 25 registrants. Register at 336-883-4483 by Friday, Nov. 5.
CO-ED BASKETBALL
Registration now underway through Nov. 12 for Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Victory Sports Co-Ed Basketball for children ages 6-16. Player evaluations Nov. 15-17 and practice begins Nov. 22. Games will be Saturdays starting Jan. 15, 2022. Teams are co-ed and instructional. All children receive equal playing time regardless of ability. All games are held at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point gymnasium. Registration forms available at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place or visit www.tsabgchp.org. 336-881-5446.
HOLIDAY ART SALE
Holiday Art Sale featuring local Triad artists 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 1104 N. Rotary Drive. Artwork from local painters, handmade pottery, earrings and bracelets available for purchase. Also featured will be Carolina Red Cafe with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
ANNUAL MEETING
Hasty Fire Department annual meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the station, 1306 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
High Point Parks and Recreation annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors needed. Cost is $20 per vendor for one table and $5 for each additional table. 336-883-3508.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
BELL RINGERS NEEDED
The Salvation Army of High Point seeks bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November. Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering can pick among available dates, times and locations online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering your ZIP code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, or call 336-881-5400.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.