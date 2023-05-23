On the Scene
POOL PASSES
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays from June 8 to Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming High Point Museum events:
• Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park, Saturdays, May 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All ages welcome.
• Let’s Craft, Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make paper spinners, or whirligigs, in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Free, all ages.
The museum is located at 1859 E Lexington Ave., High Point. For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
CULTURAL NEEDS ASSESSMENT
The High Point Arts Council is seeking community feedback through its cultural needs assessment. The information will help design culturally relevant and educational arts programs for all and shape the direction of the arts council for years to come. For the month of May, the arts council is hosting focus groups throughout the city of High Point to gauge interest of community members. Drop-ins are welcome and sign-ups are encouraged at https://tinyurl.com/HPACsignup.
• May 24: Latino Family Center at YWCA High Point, noon to 1 p.m.
• May 26th, 2023: Artists only at Centennial Station Arts Center, 2-3 p.m.
• May 3: Virtual focus group 6-7 p.m.
For more information, email director@highpointarts.org or call 336-889-2787 ext. 22.
MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE
The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor will be Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m.. The ceremony is open to the public. Al Stewart, a decorated Vietnam veteran and longtime leader in the Greensboro Police Department, will be the keynote speaker. Also featuring a color guard, the Jamestown Pipes and Drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and more. The Carolina Field of Honor is the largest memorial to honor veterans on the East Coast outside of Washington D.C. and is located in Triad Park, 9652 West Market St. Kernersville. For more, go to www.carolinafieldofhonor.org
JAMESTOWN MEMORIAL DAY
The annual Jamestown Memorial Day observance will be Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at The Veterans Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park. The event will include a proclamation by Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery, a wreath-laying ceremony, flag raising, playing of taps and keynote speaker Steve Pressley, a retired minister from First Baptist Church in Greensboro. Hosted by the Jamestown Veterans Committee.
GARDEN TOUR
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants. Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. For ticket information, call 336-242-2091.
ARC FUNDRAISER
The Arc of High Point will host a fundraiser, “Over the Edge,” Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. At Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport, 204 Centrepoint Drive, Greensboro. Sponsor a friend, family member or coworker to rappel down the 7-story hotel with all proceeds going to Arc, a local nonprofit that assists residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Event includes a gound party with music from Champagne and Kevlar, food trucks and beverages from Paddled South Brewery. To register as a rappeller and for more information, go to: https://arcofhp.org/
BLACK BUSINESS AWARDS
The Black Business Ink 20th awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 301 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. For more information check the website www.blackbusinessink.com or call 336-281-3732.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
JUNETEENTH HISTORY TOUR
Yalik’s African-American Art and Culture Movement will host a Juneteenth Walking History Tour Saturday, June 17, starting at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery at the 512 Steel St. entrance. The tour will honor, remember and celebrate High Point’s African American history. Free and open to the public.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/.
HOUSING AUTHORITY AWARDS
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
