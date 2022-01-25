On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of free workshops from Say Yes Guilford.
• January 27: Exploring Local Scholarships is an interactive, virtual workshop happening 6-7 p.m. Juniors and seniors can learn about scholarship opportunities available close to home.
• Feb. 17: Free Test Prep Academy for high schoolers planning to take the SAT or ACT in the spring.
• March 17: Workshop on comparing financial packages.
• April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.”
All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP
The J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications from high school seniors residing in any one of the 14 counties formerly served by the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble. The final deadline for applications is March 31. Students from the following counties are eligible: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, and Surry. Field of study and proof of demonstrated leadership will also be considered as criteria. Go directly to the High Point Community Foundation website to learn more and apply today at www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/programs/coble/.
BEEKEEPING CLASSES
Growing High Point beekeeping classes begin Feb. 7. Applications now being accepted. Students will attend six weeks of training indoors and by March will be engaging with bees outdoors. All students care for the bees collectively and share in the honey harvest after completing the program. The program is free. Applications can be found at GrowingHighPoint.org, by email at growinghighpoint@gmail.com, or by calling 336-848-1516.
GUILFORD SHERIFF CITIZENS ACADEMY
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy offered to county residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the sheriff’s office. Two months of weekly Thursday sessions starting Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m., through April 7. Classes held virtually on Zoom. For information and to register, go to www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Let’s Craft! will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Little Red Schoolhouse, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Pick two of the past crafts to enjoy: Make your own tool kit, flowers, lanterns and more.
SLEEPING TREES
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Sleeping Trees on Jan. 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
ARTS COUNCIL ANNIVERSARY
The High Point Arts Council is celebrating its 60th Anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.,High Point. Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society and Songwriter’s Circle. Free public event. Attendance is limited. Reserve tickets at www.HighPointArts.org/events, or by e-mail at programs@highpointarts.org, or by calling 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY
The Triad Chapter of the N.C. Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. Dr. Stephen Hall will present “Valuing Insects,” highlighting how insects are critical for preserving the natural world. Register at ncwildflower.org. Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to the program.
SURVIVORSHIP SERIES
Cancer GPS hosts the first session of their Survivorship Series in 2022 on Feb. 8 in the Resource Room of the Hayworth Cancer Center in High Point. The speaker, Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, will speak on the topic of “Resilience: Why it is Important to Bounce Back”. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30. Reservation is required. Call 336-883-4483 by Feb. 7 to register. All GPS services are complimentary and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. Masks are required.
MAGNET SCHOOL APPLICATIONS
Applications now being accepted for admission to Guilford County magnet schools. Application window closes 5 p.m., Feb. 21. Among magnet and choice programs are language immersion, arts, engineering, health sciences, STEM, Montessori, advanced academics and global studies. Virtual magnet-choice showcase to be streamed Feb. 1-4 and include interactive meetings with school leaders along with videos and fact sheets to help parents decide which school is right for their child. Apply online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
ALTERNATIVE ATHLETICS
High Point Parks and Recreation Alternative Athletics on Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
WINTER GOLF RATES
High Point Parks & Recreation’s special golf rates for winter are in effect now through Feb. 28, 2022 at both Oak Hollow (3400 N.Centennial St.) and Blair Park (1901 S. Main St.). Rates include green, cart fees and a $3 food voucher. Blair Park: $18 Monday-Friday and $22 Saturday, Sunday and holidays. 336-883-3497. Oak Hollow: $26 for non-seniors and $20 for seniors, Monday-Friday. $30 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. 336-883-3260.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold their 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29- May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays March 10, April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
