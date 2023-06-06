On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
POOL PASSES
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays from June 8 to Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
BLACK BUSINESS AWARDS
The Black Business Ink 20th awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 301 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. For more information check the website www.blackbusinessink.com or call 336-281-3732.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
YOUTH BIKE RODEO
The High Point Police Department is holding its annual Bike Rodeo, a free bicycle safety event, Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Officers will teach children about traffic signals, hand signals and how to safely cross traffic. For children ages 4-13. Children who have bikes are encouraged to bring them, but bikes and helmets will be provided to those without them.
JUNETEEN HISTORY TOUR
Yalik’s African-American Art and Culture Movement will host a Juneteenth Walking History Tour Saturday, June 17, starting at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery at the 512 Steel St. entrance. The tour will honor, remember and celebrate High Point’s African American history. Free and open to the public.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/.
HOUSING AUTHORITY AWARDS
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
