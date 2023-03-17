On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
GAME DAY FUNDRAISER
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host its annual Game Day Fundraiser Tuesday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road, High Point. Lunch will be served at noon. Invite your friends and bring a favorite card game or board game. Tickets are $30, which includes the buffet lunch and a chance to win numerous door prizes. Proceeds support the programs of The Salvation Army of High Point. For tickets, call Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
JOB FAIR
The High Point Market Authority and the High Point Rockers will host a seasonal jobs fair at Truist Point baseball stadium 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. For all interested applicants in the Triad. Jobs fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April High Point Market and the 2023 Rockers baseball season, which runs from April to September. Applicants must be at least 18 and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required. For information, call the market authority at 336-869-1000 or the Rockers at 336-888-1000.
SOUTHWEST PRESENTS ‘PUFFS’
Southwest Guilford High School Theatre presents “Puffs,” a play about Seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic. Performances are Thursday, March 23, Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at the door (cash only) or in advance at: https://swtheatre.ludus.com/index.php
PANCAKE DAY
The Kiwanis Club of High Point annual Pancake Day will be Saturday, March 25, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All you can eat pancakes, sausage and orange juice for $7. Carryout option available. Also featuring a used book sale, a buy-it-now silent auction and celebrity pancake flippers. Buy from any Kiwanian or online at: www.kiwanishighpoint.org. Proceeds support club civic projects.
BOXING CLUB
Local nonprofit group Commander Peace Academy will host an interest meeting for youth and young adults interested in joining a local boxing club on Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m. at Another Chance Community Center, 1916 English Road, High Point. Membership for training is open to all residents 8 years and older. No boxing experience is required. The boxing club also will serve as a fitness gym with different classes offered, including for ladies and seniors. Participants can register for classes at the interest meeting on March 25 or call/text 336-403-1193 to schedule an appointment to register. The application fee is $25. Classes range from $25 to $45 per month, which includes access to workout times during the week. For information call 336-991-3524.
VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY
The Jamestown Veterans Committee will host a Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown. The keynote speaker will be Al Stewart Jr., a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran (1970-73) and sergeant who served in Vietnam. Flag detail for the ceremony will be provided by the Ragsdale JROTC. Parking available across the street at Jamestown Town Hall.
ART EXHIBIT
“A Juror’s Talk” will be held at the High Point University Sechrest Art Gallery on March 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Artifact Bold 2023 is a national exhibition of graphic design, new media, illustration and the expanded field that will be on HPU’s campus from March 20 to April 14. Jurors will talk about the exhibit at the event, which is free and open to the public.
CHAMBER CONCERT
High Point University will present an Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Chapel on HPU’s campus. Featuring a string quartet, percussion ensemble, clarinet ensemble, brass trio and more. Reserve complimentary tickets at: www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-23 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
SENIOR GAMES
Registration is open for the High Point Senior Games. For ages 50 and up. More than 60 categories of athletic and other competitions, including visual and performing arts, literary and heritage. Registration open through March 31. $12 per person. Call 336-883-3584
FREE CONCERT
The HPU Jazz Ensemble will perform April 4 in the Empty Space Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
MUSIC SHOWCASE FUNDRAISER
Rhythm of Spring Showcase will be held Saturday, April 8, 3-7 p.m. at Thomasville High School’s Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity Street, Thomasville. Featuring The RDU Jazz Trio with Nicci Canada and Latin-American dance group Takiri Folclor Latino. Featuring an Easter Egg Raffle for prizes including an Xbox Series X, portable ice maker, a 70-inch smart TV and various gift cards. Special guests The Super Spring Fashion Models. Thomasville Bulldogs Cheerleaders will be performing and there will be food trucks/other vendors on site. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Proceeds go to the Steve B. Price Senior Scholarship and Davidson County Homeless Care Packages. Advance tickets available at: bit.ly/rhythmofspring23.
COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA
The High Point University Community Orchestra will present “A Night at the Movies” on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
CLARINET, PERCUSSION CONCERT
High Point University will present a Clarinet and Percussion Ensemble Concert on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Chapel. The concert will feature works performed by the Clarinet Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble in an intimate and inviting space. Complimentary tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
HPU THEATER
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance will perform “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance. Shows will be held April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The true story of a 19th century woman astronomer explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance performs “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance, April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows the true story of the 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
CHORAL CONCERT
Mozart’s “Requiem” will be performed by all the High Point University choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday from April 22 through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
