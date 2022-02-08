On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
WOMEN’S FUND GRANTS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the 2022 Woman’s Grant cycle. Maximum grant application is $20,000. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10. Open to nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women. Apply at: https://bit.ly/363r8dn
HEALTH SERIES
YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center is hosting an in-person and virtual “Love Yourself to Better Health” Workshop Series that will help women of the Triad to see themselves as powerful and capable of making the changes they want. Series will be presented in-person and virtually as referenced, on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.
• Feb. 10 - Love Yourself to Better Health: “Body”- Physical (in-person).
• Feb. 17 - Love Yourself to Better Health: “Body” –Nutritional (virtual).
• Feb. 24 - Love Yourself to Better Health- “Soul” (virtua).
WINTER WIPEOUT
City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout focusing on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. Campaign runs through Sunday, March 6. Volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedules. Keep High Point Beautiful has compiled a list of litter hotspots from information provided by the community. For information and to participate go to www.highpointnc.gov/winterwipeout.
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of free workshops from Say Yes Guilford.
• Feb. 17: Free Test Prep Academy for high schoolers planning to take the SAT or ACT in the spring.
• March 17: Workshop on comparing financial packages.
• April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.”
All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP
The J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from high school seniors residing in any one of the 14 counties formerly served by the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble. The final deadline for applications is March 31. Students from the following counties are eligible: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, and Surry. Field of study and proof of demonstrated leadership will also be considered as criteria. Go directly to the High Point Community Foundation website to learn more and apply today at www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/programs/coble/.
GUILFORD SHERIFF CITIZENS ACADEMY
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office Citizen Academy offered to county residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the sheriff’s office. Two months of weekly Thursday sessions starting Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m., through April 7. Classes held virtually on Zoom. For information and to register, go to www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office.
MAGNET SCHOOL APPLICATIONS
Applications now being accepted for admission to Guilford County magnet schools. Application window closes 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Magnet and choice programs include language immersion, arts, engineering, health sciences, STEM, Montessori, advanced academics, global studies and more. Virtual magnet-choice showcase to be streamed this week through Friday and include interactive meetings with school leaders and information to help parents decide which school is right for their child. Apply online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
ALTERNATIVE ATHLETICS
High Point Parks and Recreation Alternative Athletics on Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
INFANT MORTALITY DISCUSSION
Every Baby Guilford will present a virtual meeting “Crucial Conversations: The State of Infant Mortality in Guilford County” 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 Virtual meeting. U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-12th, is keynote speaker. Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston also a featured speaker. Discussion centers on goal of reducing infant mortality disparities by half in Guilford County by the year 2026. For information visit www.everybabyguilford.org
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold their 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29- May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays March 10, April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
