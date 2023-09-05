On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturdays, Sept. 9, 23, 30, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. Come watch a costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Sept. 16, Historical Park closed. Museum will be open with regular operating hours.
• Saturday. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pipe Cleaner Corn in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful corn cobs to decorate your kitchen. All ages, drop-in event.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
NAACP MEETING
High Point NAACP will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. (virtually). For more information email naacphighpoint@gmail.com.
HOMESCHOOL PE
The YWCA High Point is offering physical education programs specifically for homeschool students. The homeschool 12-week Boks PE program is for students 5-10 and involves moderate to vigorous physical activities. Classes are held Thursdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 30, 1-2 p.m. A spring session will be held March 7-May 23. Also, homeschool students age 5-13 may come weekly for open swimming time Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., beginning Sept. 6. The Boks PE program is $50 per session for Y members and $70 for non-members. Open swimming is $15 per month, no membership required. Register at the Y at 155 W. Westwood Ave. or call Betsy Richter at 336-882-4126, ext. 219.
HIGH POINT PUBLIC LIBRARY
The High Point Public Library will offer several special events for children in September.
• Weekly programs for ages 5 and under are Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m. Littles and Kids’ Yoga will be offered to ages 12 and under on Mondays. Story Time will resume on Tuesdays, and
Music and Movement will take place on Wednesdays. The Library Social will be offered on Thursdays.
• Sept. 11 and 18, 4:30 and 5 p.m., the Switch Game Club will resume. Library provides everything needed to participate.
• Sept. 12, The Paws to Read bi-weekly program will resume at 4:30 p.m.. Young readers can practice their reading skills by reading to a certified therapy dog in a calm setting. For ages
• Sept. 13, children’s drumming workshop. Held four consecutive Wednesdays starting Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the story room on the first floor. Ages 8 to 12.
Registration required at all listed events by calling 336-883-3666 or going to https://bit.ly/3A36lSp.
FOOD SUMMIT
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
MUSIC PERFORMANCE FOR KIDS
The High Point Public Library will host a performance by the singing pirate group, the Motley Tones, Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Farmers Market in the library parking lot at 11 a.m. The library is located at 901 N. Main St.
LEARN ABOUT SLED DOGS
The High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., will present “Mush!,” a children’s program with Noggin the Sled Dog on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., in the library’s story room. Karen Land will describe what it’s like participating in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and other sprint and endurance races. Free, no registration required.
UNITY FESTIVAL
The High Point Unity Festival celebrating African American and Latino heritage will be Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. Food, music, games and more.
GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Shepherd’s Center 33rd annual golf tournament will be Sept. 29 at Pine Hills Golf Course, Kernersville. Teams and sponsorships available. For information call Thomas Canterbury at 336-996-6696. To register go to www.shepctrkville.com/golf-tournament-registration-2023
BARBECUE AND RAFFLE
The Rotary Club of High Point's annual BBQ & Raffle will be Friday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
WOMEN OF ACHIEVEMENT
The YWCA of High Point is currently accepting nominations for the Women of Achievement Award that will be presented at the Heart of Community Luncheon on Nov. 1. The award recognizes a woman who has distinguished herself in the organization, her profession and the community. To nominate someone, go to bit.ly/45GL6UP.
