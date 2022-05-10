On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
GWEN PROGRAM
Gathering Women for Education & Networking workshops designed to help women expand their personal and professional lives. Personal branding is the topic Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at JH Adams Inn, 1108 N. Main St., High Point. Topics include growth mindset, personal branding and LinkedIn. Each attendee will receive a headshot by Yasmin Leonard Photography. Free to Women in Motion members. Non-member registration $30. Space limited. Register at womeninmotionhp.org/gwen.
CIVITANS GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Jamestown Civitans annual Marylene F. Griffin Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 14, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Fork Road, Jamestown. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Four-man teams with captain’s choice format. Cash prizes up to $10,000 and other prizes. Team and hole sponsorships also available. Proceeds benefit Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. To register and more, call Keith Volz, 336-210-9714, or Charles Poston, 336-337-3482.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, May 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free.
• Wednesday, May 18, 10 a.m. High Point Historical Society tour of the Bienenstock Furniture Library. Free. RSVP required by calling 336-885-1859 or emailing hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.
• Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sachets in the Park. Take a tour of the historic herb garden as costumed interpreters show different uses and meanings to create your own sachet to take home. Free for all ages.
• Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Tie Dye Butterflies in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful butterflies with tie dye wings for your garden or flower arrangements. 336-885-1859.
FORMER DANIEL BROOKS HOMES
The High Point Housing Authority is continuing to accept submissions from the community of prominent African Americans who should be considered for honors by name at Legacy Ridge, the new housing development being built on the former site of the Daniel Brooks Homes. HPHA also continues to accept memories, photos, or videos about the Rev. Daniel Brooks and the Daniel Brooks Homes community. Information can be submitted to Attn: Daniel Brooks History, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, N.C. 27261, or emailed to dbhistory@hpha.net. Submissions will be accepted until May 15.
BIENENSTOCK FURNITURE LIBRARY TOUR
The High Point Historical Society monthly program series will take place Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m., at the Bienenstock Furniture Library, 1009 N. Main St. Free and open to the public. RSVPs required. Program includes field trip to the Bienenstock Furniture Library to explore the space and enjoy the Pat Plaxico Gardens. RSVP at 336-885-1859 or email hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov.
DWDC FUNDRAISER
Democratic Women of Davidson County fundraiser, Thursday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. at the T. Austin Finch House, 17 E. Main St., Thomasville. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar with wine and beer, entertainment by Ken Davis, 50/50 and gift card raffle and cork wine pull, along with guest speakers. Proceeds benefit Democratic candidates. Tickets $50; silver $125 (two tickets); gold $250 (two tickets); local candidates $25. dwdavidsoncountync.gmail.com
CHAMPION OF HOPE
Salvation Army of High Point annual Champion of Hope Dinner will be Tuesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. at the High Point Country Club. Fine dining, live music, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Featured entertainment will be the Emerald Empire Band. Dress in your best 1920s-themed attire. Awards ceremony follows, including naming this year’s Champion of Hope. Visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400 for tickets.
ARTS AWARD NOMINATIONSHigh Point Arts Council seeking nominations for arts awards for individuals, businesses and educators who support local arts. Submit nominations at https://bit.ly/3PdxFE8 by May 24. Awards presented at the annual arts awards banquet June 16. For information call 336-889-2787 ext. 22 or email dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8 will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program, science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
