On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
UNITY FEST
The 12th annual Washington Street Unity Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at Washington Terrace Park from noon to 5 p.m. The music headliner will be Ton3s, a Grammy-nominated R&B/soul trio, and other acts include Braco, a Latin band, and Ballet Folklorico. Also a food fair featuring local farmers, a microgreens tasting and introduction, and a cooking demonstration, as well as games.
FALL GARDENING CLASS
The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. will host “Fall Vegetable Gardens: Extending Your Harvest” on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Teaching Garden site on Elm Street. Informational session will teach about season extenders and other tips and techniques to keep gardens growing well past the first frost. Free and open to the public.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING
Free electronics recycling event at Creekside Park, upper parking lot, 5834 Mose Drive, Archdale, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to noon. Any and all telecommunications, household electronics, networking and computer equipment are accepted. No household appliances, batteries, or any type of used medical device.
SALVATION ARMY GOLF TOURNEY
Sponsorships and team registrations are open for the fifth annual Tee-Off for Tomorrow Golf Tournament benefiting The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. Tournament is Monday, Sept. 26, at High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, High Point. Double shotgun starts at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit programs of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, visit bit.ly/TeeOffGolf22 or call 336-881-5436.
IMMUNIZATION CLINICS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering back-to- school-immunization clinics for children facing exclusion from school. Local clinics to be held at the health department’s High Point office, 501 E. Green Drive. Clinics will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays the week of Sept. 26. Appointments strongly encouraged by calling 336-641-3245. Regular clinic appointments also available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required.
TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club, based in High Point, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Spring Hill United Methodist Church, Lexington Ave., High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For more information, contact Robert Ward, club president, at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
HIGH POINT PARKS AND REC
• Dog obedience classes at Oakview Recreation Center, 603 James Road, begin Sept. 27. Qualified instructor teaches owners and dogs basic commands and social skills. $50. Register and learn details at 336-883-3508.
• Beginner's Ballet for Seniors. Easy ballet steps and fun dance combinations to keep you fit. Meets Tuesdays, 9-10 a.m., Oct. 4-25, at the Culler Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive. $30 per month. Register at 336-883-3506.
• Beginners Youth Basketball Clinic for players ages 6-10. Starts Oct. 6 at Morehead Recreation Center. Covering basic basketball skills. Register at 336-883-3506.
• Pickleball for beginners 50 and older. Starts Oct. 18, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. Register at 336-883-3506.
• Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
YOUTH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS
The Keep High Point Beautiful board is accepting applications from high school students to join
the Keep High Point Beautiful Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year now through Sept. 28. Participation in the council includes attending bi-monthly board meetings, attending and assisting with annual litter cleanup events, and more. Students in grades 9 through 12 can download the application at http://www.highpointnc.gov/KHPByouthcouncil.
VIRTUAL TUTORING
Free virtual tutoring for Guilford County Schools students in kindergarten through fifth grade in reading, math, social studies, and science. Volunteer tutors with shift_ed will be available to work one-on-one with students. Volunteers are needed. Student and volunteer registration is open now through Oct. 1 at shift_ed.org/opportunities.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, Oct. 1, 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., “Pumpkin Decorating in Historical Park.” Free, all ages welcome.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 6-7:30 p.m., “Ghost Stories in the Historical Park” with snacks and crafts, 6-6:30 p.m. Featuring professional storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown. All ages.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m., “History and Headquarters Tour: High Point Police Department.” Local police historian Roy Shipman will provide a guided tour of the department’s new headquarters at 1730 Westchester Drive. Advance sign-up required by emailing Crystal Williams at crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov).
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Pumpkin Centerpiece in Little Red Schoolhouse.” Make a pumpkin to place in the center of the dining room table. Free, all ages.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., “Día de los Muertos.” A learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. An altar exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. With a family film from 10 a.m. to noon and crafts from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
CHILI COOK OFF
Thomasville Rotary Club Chili Cook Off at the Clock Tower parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine). All proceeds go to support local feeding ministries. For information on entering or sponsoring call 336-870-2751 or email wunderwood@northstate.net.
NAACP MEETING
The High Point NAACP will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, via Zoom at 7 p.m. There will be a report of the nominating committee, receipt of nominations by petition and election of the election supervisory committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the election supervisory committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
On a date yet to be announced in November, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place via Zoom.
.BOOK SIGNING
The High Point Public Library will host the New York Times bestselling novelist Charlie Lovett Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. for a reading, discussion and book signing. Books available to purchase starting at 6 p.m. Book signing immediately following the presentation. Copies of “The Enigma Affair” as well as his other books will be on sale at the event. Free and open to the public.
CHRISTMAS ASSISTANCE
The Salvation Army of High Point is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day at 301 W. Green Drive, High Point. Be in line by 11 a.m. Qualified parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger living in ZIP codes 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370 are eligible to apply for the Christmas assistance program. To apply, bring a picture ID, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and under, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours. This year’s gift distribution will be Thursday, Dec. 15. For information call 336-881-5400.
PARENTS AND TODDLERS
Piedmont Environmental Center’s Parent & Toddlers series for ages 3-5 continues with “Bat Masks” on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10-11 a.m. Walk in the woods with a staff naturalist and learn more about the lives of bats. Afterwards, make a simple bat mask to take home. The center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point; cost is $5 per child and advance registration is required by calling 336-883-3581.
FALL PLANT SALE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Fall Plant Sale is Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to noon at Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St., Lexington. Cash, checks or credit cards accepted. Proceeds fund scholarships and community projects.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
GTCC INFORMATION SESSION
Guilford Technical Community College will present information sessions on the Career and College Promise Program for high school students. Qualified North Carolina high school students can earn college credits at a community college, tuition-free. Sessions are Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 13, 6-7 p.m. at the Percy Sears Applied Technology Auditorium on the GTCC Jamestown Campus. Students and parents are invited to attend the free, hourlong events.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
PIGSTOCK 2022
Pigstock, the annual Rotary barbecue competition and bluegrass festival, will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Tickets $35 for food only and $45 for food and alcohol. Proceeds benefit children of Vietnam and scholarships for girls living in poverty. For tickets and more information go to pigstockbbq.com.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.