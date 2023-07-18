On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
The High Point Public Library is partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its “Borrow and Experience” program. One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool’s operating hours this summer, June 3 - Aug. 10, from noon - 6 p.m. Come early or check ahead to see if there is a wait. For information go to: bit.ly/42M9Zw5
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Wednesday, July 19, 2 – 4 p.m. Meet historical fiction author Libby Carty McNamee, who will discuss her writing process and talk about her award-winning books. She will be available to sign copies of her books, which will be on sale throughout the event. Books targeted to readers 10 and up. Free.
• Friday, July 21, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park. Enjoy live music while relaxing in the park. Rain or shine. Free, drop-in.
• Saturday. July 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Make edible Play-Doh in the Little Red Schoolhouse. All ages. Free, drop-in.
• Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7:30 – 10 p.m., National Night Out at the High Point Museum. Free drop-in event promotes police-community partnership. Featuring screening of “El Dorado” in the Historical Park. All ages welcome.
The Triad Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Spring Hill United Methodist Church fellowship hall on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For more information, contact Robert Ward, club president, by phone at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays through Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
