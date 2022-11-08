On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HEATER GIVEAWAY
The United Way of Greater High Point’s Gift of Warmth Heater Giveaway will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at West End Ministries, 903 English Road, and 9-11 a.m. at The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive, on Monday, Nov. 14. Photo ID required. You must be a resident of High Point, Archdale, Trinity, or Jamestown. If interested in donating a heater, donate online at www.unitedwayhp.org or drop off a new UL rated heater at the United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave.
HPU VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION
High Point University’s annual Veterans Day Celebration will be Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. at The Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, located on the corner of E. Lexington Avenue and Panther Drive. Featured speakers will be Afghanistan war veteran Redmond Ramos and actor Dean Cain, star of “The New Adventures of Superman.” Free and open to all veterans and community members. Program also includes a complimentary breakfast, patriotic salute, bald eagle release and more. To RSVP, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4626.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, Nov. 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park.
• Monday, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 10 a.m. TO noon, New Docent Training. Those interested in volunteering as docents are encouraged to fill out an application at https://bit.ly/3Dtq538 and send it to hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov before attending the first training session.
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Open Hearth Cooking Demonstration.
• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m., “High Point City Lake Past and Present.” High Point Historical Society discusses the history and future of the park and an exhibit which documents the park’s history. The program will be at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St. Jamestown.
• Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Turkey Drumstick in Little Red Schoolhouse Come stuff your leftover turkey drumsticks full of goodies before taking it home to enjoy. All ages welcome.
• All events are free unless otherwise noted. For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM GROWN-UP NIGHT
Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum will host Grown-Up Night, a night of food, drinks and play just for grown-ups, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. Eat, grab a drink and explore the Hall of Mysteries, climb the Courage Climber, play board games in the boardroom, enjoy crafts, a scavenger hunt, outdoor games with prizes, unlimited rides on the Double-Decker Carousel and more. Must be at least 21. Tickets: $45, $40 for museum members, and include food, two drink tickets and dessert. Purchase tickets by Nov. 4 at QubeinChildrensMuseum.org or call 336-888-7529 Proceeds go to the Children’s Museum Fund, which helps ensure all children and families enjoy the museum regardless of income.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
The annual Veterans Day ceremony at Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville will be Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Several distinguished veterans to speak, including keynote speaker retired U.S. Army Col. William Webb. Rain or shine. For information visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
DAVIDSON COUNTY BICENTENNIAL
The Davidson County Bicentennial Bash will be Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Davidson County Fairgrounds. Free event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, period costumes, performances and community exhibits. Several guest speakers will share their knowledge of the county’s history. There will also be two replays of the revamped comedic play “Pigs, Chairs and Uptown Squares.”
HPPD NIGHT AT FREDDY’S
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 4106 Brian Jordan Place, High Point, will host High Point Police Department Night on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m. Ten percent of all proceeds will go to the High Point Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Meet and take photos with local police mascots Lt. Justice and Officer Courage.
KIWANIS CHICKEN FEED
Kiwanis Club of High Point annual Chicken Feed is Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., High Point (corner of N. Main and Church Avenue). Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink $14. Drive-thru and business and home delivery available. Business delivery for orders of 10 or more. No dining in. Buy tickets online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or from any Kiwanian. Limited number of tickets available the day of the event. Set up deliveries by emailing bobbyjonesrwj@gmail.com.
‘CINDERELLA’
High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
THANKSGIVING 5K
The sixth annual Five Before the Feast 5K race and 1-mile fun run will be Monday, Nov. 24, at Truist Point stadium. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of High Point. Also features a virtual race. Four-legged family members are also welcome, The first 400 runners to sign up for the 5K will get an early-bird discount on their entry fee. All entries include a T-shirt, medal and a chance to win prizes. Runners 12 years old and under are free. Events start at 8 a.m. For more information and to register, go to: https://5beforethefeast.org/.
TRINITY MUSEUM CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
Trinity Historic Preservation Society will host the annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Museum, 7524 Hwy. 62 in Trinity. Visit the museum house and library decorated for the holidays and also view the veteran's memorial. Learn about your local history.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host a one-day ServSafe manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
SENIOR GAMES SIGN-UP
Early bird registration is now open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions which run March 28 – May 31, 2023. Open to adults ages 50 and up. Athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over-50 additional categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. Registration is $10 until Feb. 1, then $12 after that. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336.883.3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
GARDENERS' CONFERENCE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Featuring speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration is limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
CHESS CLUB
Chess Club for teens ages 13-17 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Morehead Recreation Center. Beginners and experienced players welcome. Free. 336-883-3504.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
