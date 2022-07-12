On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturdays, July 16, 23, 30, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park.
For information and more upcoming events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
ARTS SPLASH CONCERT
Arts Splash summer concert series continues Sunday, July 17, featuring the Americana band Backstreet. Free and open to the public. Concert is 6-7:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert. To learn more about the 2022 Arts Splash summer concert series, visit the High Point Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on “Calendar.”
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS PROGRAM
On Tuesdays through Aug. 16, High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, 6-7 p.m. Fun, educational program reinforces learning through hands-on experiences.
$30 per student. Register at 336-883-3508.
WOMEN’S KAYAKING
Women ages 18 and over interested in learning to kayak can register for High Point Parks & Recreation’s Women’s Intro to Kayaking and Safety on the Water class, taught by an ACA-certified female instructor. Two-hour class covers basic water safety and kayaking techniques. $35 per person. Classes held on Sundays, July 24 and August 14m 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Hollow Lake. Advance registration required at 336-883-3494.
OAKVIEW CITIZEN OF YEAR
The Oakview Citizens Council is accepting nominations for the Oakview Citizen of the Year. The award recognizes a person who has done something exceptional for the Oakview neighborhood in the last two years. The neighborhood boundaries are Northpoint Avenue to N. Main St. to Interstate 74 to Centennial Avenue. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 15. The award will be announced at the Oakview Citizens Council National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Nominations should be a detailed description of the reason a person is being nominated. All nominations should be sent to oakviewcitizens@gmail.com
WOMEN IN MOTION GRANTS
Women in Motion of High Point has opened its grant cycle for 2022. The local nonprofit seeks to partner with local organizations dealing with supporting women in the workforce in areas of education, mentorship, health and providing resources. The grant deadline is July 15. Apply and learn more at: www.womeninmotionhp.org/grant
COLTRANE ESSAY CONTEST
The annual student essay contest sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane Inc. is open and accepting entries. For aspiring middle and high school student musicians, contestants will compete for a brand-new musical instrument. Students must write a 150- to 250-word essay about the importance of music in their lives, which instrument they would like to win, and how a new instrument will help them achieve their goals. As an alternative, students can tell their story via video. Contest winners will be presented with their new instruments on stage during the 11th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Sept. 3-4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park. The submission deadline is July 16. All entries must be submitted on the festival website under “Student Contest'' at coltranejazzfest.com.
GRANTS TO NONPROFITS
The High Point Community Foundation has opened its application period for its annual Community Impact Grants. Grants awarded to a variety of local nonprofits that help with critical needs in the community. Application deadline is Aug. 1. To apply, go to: https://bit.ly/3I6670z. For more information email Amanda Bennett at amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org or call 336-882-3298.
