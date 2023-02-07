On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m. Harriett Tubman interpreter Diane Faison performs her one-person drama "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman." Free and open to the public.
• Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. “The History of Congregational United Church of Christ in High Point.” Hosted by CUCC Pastor Angela Roberson. Free and open to the public.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
COAT DONATIONS
The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive will accept donations of winter wear, new or gently used coats at any A Cleaner World location through Feb. 11. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/coats23. Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the Walmart Registry for Good at: https://bit.ly/COATS23.
GARDENERS' CONFERENCE
Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 10th annual Gardeners' Conference on Feb. 9, 2023. Speakers, educational sessions and vendors. Registration limited to 200. Conference will be at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Cost: $40 (includes refreshments and lunch). Register at https://bit.ly/3Wo1Dc2. For information call 336-242-2080.
THOMASVILLE TRAIN DAY
Thomasville Tourism and Mike’s Trains will host “Trackside Train Day” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph St. Train enthusiasts from across the region will show elaborate displays. Fun for all ages – from hobbyists to children alike. Children 12 and under are free and general admission is $5. The first 100 paying attendees will receive a goodie bag. Event also will feature face painting, drawings for giveaways and food vendors.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN'S CLUB
Thomasville Woman's Club will hold its monthly meeting in the Finch Tearoom on Feb. 14. Charlotte Edwards, manager for The Mill and Fancy Finds, will be the speaker. Club members are asked to bring donations for The Widow's Room at The Father's Storehouse. Donations may include scented soap, body wash, lotion, perfume, scarves and costume jewelry. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.. Visitors are welcome. Reservations are required and should be made by Feb. 9. Cost of the buffet meal is $10. Reservations can be made at 336-472-6132.
TAG RIBBON CUTTING, EXHIBITS
Theater Art Galleries will have a ribbon-cutting for its new location at Congdon Yards, 410 W English Road, High Point, and opening of a local high school art show Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m. Featuring work from 12 area high schools. Also, a grand opening reception for “Hide Tide in High Point: Environmental Works,” a photography exhibit by Bryant Holsenback and Barbara Tyroler, will be Friday, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m. Featuring live music. An open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family-friendly event features tours, demonstrations and make-and-take crafts.
WOMEN’S FUND GRANTS
The High Point Community Foundation Women's Fund is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The initiative provides support to women in the greater High Point community. Open to nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women. Go to www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/wfgrants to apply. The application deadline is Feb. 17.
ANNUAL BAG SALE
Friends of Jamestown Public Library will hold the annual Bag Sale on Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jamestown Public Library, 200 W. Main St., Jamestown. Proceeds help the library expand its collection and other resources. Cost: $10 for everything you can fit into a brown grocery bag (bags will be provided). Cash or check only.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Winds Across the World” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’S Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Ticket information is available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts. The ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
DANCE CONCERT
“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by High Point University’s Department of Theater and Dance, will be March 16-18 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert features new works choreographed by dance students. Free tickets available at: www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-23 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
FREE CONCERT
The HPU Jazz Ensemble will perform April 4 in the Empty Space Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA
The High Point University Community Orchestra will present “A Night at the Movies” on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
FREE PLAY AT HPU
HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance performs “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chair and associate professor of theater and performance, April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows the true story of the 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets are free and open to the public starting on March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
CHORAL CONCERT
Mozart’s “Requiem” will be performed by all the High Point University choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring soloists on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.