HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carousel Horses in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make carousel horses just like the two-story carousel at the new children’s museum. Free, drop-in event for all ages.
• Saturday, April. 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Natural Egg Dyeing in the Historical Park. Dye eggs with common foods from nature. Eggs provided. Free, all ages welcome.
• Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. The High Point Historical Society will host Joshua Brown, pastor at Springfield Friends Meeting. “Springfield Friends and the Development of High Point” will explore the many connections between Quakers and the growth of modern High Point. Free.
• Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pinwheels in Little Red Schoolhouse. Design your own pinwheels or make one from easy-to-follow templates to play or decorate with. Free for all ages.
For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
VIETNAM VETERANS DAY
The Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor National Vietnam Veterans Day Saturday, March 26, 10-11:30 a.m. at the High Point Public Library plaza. Light snacks and drinks will be served. Public is invited. Register at 336-847-2405.
NAACP MEMBERSHIP MEETING
Branch elections for first and second vice presidents of the High Point NAACP will be April 5, 5-9 p.m., which will include the ability to vote during the general meeting, 7-9 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom. To vote by mail, ballots need to be sent to the High Point NAACP, P.O. Box 62, High Point, NC 27251 by April 1. Those wishing to vote by Zoom on April 5 will need to join the regular meeting Zoom link. To vote in the branch election, one must be a member in good standing 30 days prior to the election. A form of ID is required.
ART MASH
High Point-based Splashworks, 515 W. English Road, will host “Art Mash” Saturday, April 2, 3-7 p.m. Community members with interest in art and design are invited to attend, along with High Point Market buyers and designers. Meet Splashworks featured artists Chapel Hill-based Sarah Hamlett and Siobhan O’Dwyer. Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. RSVP by email at info@splash-works.com.
HEALTH SCREENINGS
Poplar Ridge Friends Church, 3673 Hoover Hill Road, Trinity, will host health screenings by Life Line Screening April 6. Screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Special package pricing $159. Preregistration required at 1-877-237-1354 or www.lifelinescreening.com.
PLANT SOCIETY MEETING
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Nicolette Cagle will present “How We Connect to Nature.” To register, visit ncwildflower.org.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds meets 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 12 at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Cost is $30 per child and registration can be made at 336-883-3508. Fun, educational science program that reinforces learning through hands-on experiences.
GAME DAY FUNDRAISER
On Wednesday, April 13
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary annual Game Day Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 13, at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch served at noon. Tickets $30 (includes lunch and chance to win door prizes). Invite your friends and bring a favorite card or board game. Proceeds fund local Salvation Army programs. For tickets, call Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of a free workshop from Say Yes Guilford on April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.” All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold its 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29 — May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
CHAMPION OF HOPE
Salvation Army of High Point annual Champion of Hope Dinner will be Tuesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. at the High Point Country Club. Fine dining, live music, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Featured entertainment will be the Emerald Empire Band! Dress in your best 1920s-themed attire. Awards ceremony follows, including naming this year’s Champion of Hope. Visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400 for tickets.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
STEAM CAMP
Registration is open for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8. Camp will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Activities include arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program and science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
