On the Scene
VIETNAM MEMORIAL WALL
VFW Post 5352, Kernersville, will host an opening ceremony for The Moving Wall on Friday, April 28, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. The ceremony will include speakers and a Black Hawk flyover. The wall is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and has been touring the country for more than 30 years. The wall will be at the VFW’s museum through May 1. Other exhibits include uniforms, pictures and artifacts of Vietnam veterans. The museum hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The wall may be visited anytime, 24 hours a day. There is no fee to visit the wall. Etching materials will be available. For information call Josh Hunt at 336-316-8396.
CLASS OF 1952 LUNCHEON
High Point High School class of 1952 luncheon will be Saturday, April 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-884-0589 for details.
HONORING MOTHERS
The High Point branch of the NAACP wants to honor local mothers on social media and on its website during this Mother’s Day season. Residents can submit names to be honored at $25 per entry. The NAACP asks that you provide both your and the honoree’s name, email address and phone number, as well as a two-line celebratory statement, quote or Bible verse and a camera-ready headshot of the honoree. Entries are due by May 1. Payments can be made to the NAACP High Point Branch and mailed to P.O. Box 62, High Point, NC 27261. For more information and online payments, go to naacphighpoint.org.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will host Tuesday Trivia Night on May 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Paddled South Brewing Co., 602 N. Main St. Test your High Point history knowledge with Tyler Spotts, who will host the High Point-themed trivia night sponsored by the High Point Historical Society. Prizes available. Free and open to the public.
NAACP MEETING
The High Point chapter of the NAACP will meet Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. For more information email us naacphighpoint@gmail.com
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming High Point Museum events:
• Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park, Saturdays, May 6, 13, 20, 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All ages welcome.
• Sachets in the Park, Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Take a turn around the museum’s historic herb garden and create your own sachet. Free, all ages.
• Let’s Craft, Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make paper spinners, or whirligigs, in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Free, all ages.
• “Fields and Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935.” An exhibition on the history of the lodge, the families who have owned it, opens on Friday, April 28. Photos and artifacts from the lodge and more. Free and open to the public.
The museum is located at 1859 E Lexington Ave., High Point. For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
ART IN THE GARDEN
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present Art in the Garden on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension campus, 301 E. Center St., Lexington. The beauty of the demonstration gardens will provide a backdrop for artists who will be creating paintings, sculpture and trellises. Performing artists from Shared Radiance will be singing and dancing throughout the gardens. Students will be painting two murals that will have homes at both the Agricultural Center campus and Lexington’s Cancer Services building. Volunteer guides throughout the gardens will discuss landscaping, trees, shrubs and more. The public is invited. Event will be held rain or shine.
GARDEN TOUR
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants. Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. For ticket information, call 336-242-2091.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
HOUSING AUTHORITY AWARDS
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions and more in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 for information on hosting events or to make lunch reservations.
