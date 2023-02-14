On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
COMMUNITY GARDENS
Current plot holders at Oakview Recreation Center and Morehead Recreation Center may renew their garden space for 2023 through March 1 by visiting the rec centers or calling 336-883-3508 (Oakview) or 336-883-3506 (Morehead). $20 per plot. Any remaining plots will be released for sale beginning March 2.
WINTER BIRD HIKES
Piedmont Environmental Center, 220 Penny Road, High Point, offers Winter Bird Hikes on the forest trails on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, 9-111 a.m. For ages 13 and up. No cost for PEC members, $3 for non-members. To register and for more information call 336-883-8531.
AMERICAN INDIAN STORIES
Piedmont Environmental Center, 220 Penny Road, High Point, will offer Tales in the Tipi, where Ancient American Indian stories come to life around a campfire inside a tepee, on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m. $4 for PEC members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at 336-883-8531. All ages.
FATHER-DAUGHTER BALL
High Point Parks and Recreation will host the Father-Daughter Sneaker Ball Saturday, Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m. at Deep River RecreationCenter, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For dads and daughters ages 5-17. Food, dancing, games and prizes, including prizes for best-dressed duo and “Sneaker Queen.” $20 per couple, $5 each additional person. Register at 336-883-3407.
WOMEN’S FUND GRANTS
The High Point Community Foundation Women's Fund is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The initiative provides support to women in the greater High Point community. Open to nonprofit organizations located in the greater High Point area including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown who devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women. Go to www.hpcommunityfoundation.org/wfgrants to apply. The application deadline is Feb. 17.
ANNUAL BAG SALE
Friends of Jamestown Public Library will hold the annual Bag Sale on Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jamestown Public Library, 200 W. Main St., Jamestown. Proceeds help the library expand its collection and other resources. Cost: $10 for everything you can fit into a brown grocery bag (bags will be provided). Cash or check only.
TRIAD HAS TALENT
Friends of High Point Theatre will host the annual Triad Has Talent fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. This year's artists include Stewart Coley, Jack Gorham, The Polk Duo, Travis Wilson, and Guilford. Call 336-887-3001 for tickets.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. “The History of Congregational United Church of Christ in High Point.” Hosted by CUCC Pastor Angela Roberson. Free and open to the public.
• Friday, Feb. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Family Game Night. A fun evening of card and board games along with a scavenger hunt. Free and fun for children of all ages. Snacks, prizes and more.
• Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. Program on the Montford Point Marines, the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. Free and open to the public.
• Saturday. Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. “Let’s Craft!” Make your own colorful wax paper lanterns in Little Red Schoolhouse. Free. Drop in. All ages welcome.
For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
WIND ENSEMBLE
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents “Winds Across the World” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’S Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Ticket information is available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts. The ensemble presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets starting March 1 at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
DANCE CONCERT
“Happenings,” the spring dance concert produced by High Point University’s Department of Theater and Dance, will be March 16-18 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert features new works choreographed by dance students. Free tickets available at: www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-23 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
