SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND
The High Point Arts Council Songwriters in the Round concert series featuring local singer-songwriter artists. Saturday, April 23, 7-9 p.m.: William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Tickets $10 at www.etix.com (search for Songwriters in the Round). Concert at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial Station Arts Center, High Point. More information Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 23.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. Joshua Brown, pastor at Springfield Friends Meeting, will speak on “Springfield Friends and the Development of High Point,” exploring the many connections between Quakers and the growth of modern High Point. Free.
• Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pinwheels in Little Red Schoolhouse. Design your own pinwheels or make one from easy-to-follow templates to play or decorate with. Free for all ages.
For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
SPRING ART SALE
A Spring Art Sale will be held Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring art from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery, and handmade, small-batch polymer clay earrings by Red Clay & Co. Sale will be at 1104 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. For information call 828-817-3370.
ANNUAL PANCAKE DAY SATURDAY
The Kiwanis Club of High Point’s Annual Pancake Day Saturday will be April 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for $7. Carryout option available. Also, a used book sale and silent auction (buy it now) and celebrity pancake flippers. Buy tickets at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or from any Kiwanian (make checks payable to: Kiwanis Children’s Fund).
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold its 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29 - May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
NATURE WATERCOLOR PAINTING
Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point, will present a two-day class on introduction to watercolor painting and the natural history of native wildflowers. Watercolor class will be Friday, May 6, 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., attendees will spend the morning on the trails, identifying and exploring the natural history of native wildflowers and ferns. After lunch, with the materials provided, attendees will practice rendering wildflowers and ferns. Bring a bag lunch for Saturday and a water bottle. $25 per person for PEC members and $35 for non-members. 336-883-8531.
TEACH A KID TO FISH
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Teach a Kid to Fish program for ages 5-15 incorporates hands-on activities that teach youth about fishing skills, boater safety and lake ecosystems. Event will be held at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown, on Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance registration required at 336-883-3498..
JEEP RALLY/MILITARY APPRECIATION
The Heroes Center, in collaboration with The Salvation Army of High Point, will host the 2nd Annual Jeep Rally and Military Appreciation Event on May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 Bridges Drive, High Point. Free admission. There will be food trucks, live music, a donut truck, outdoor games and ice cream. For more information call 336-884-4376 or visit heroescenter.org.
GWEN PROGRAM
GWEN, Gathering Women for Education & Networking, is a series of workshops that help women explore ideas and expand their personal and professional lives. Personal Branding is the topic on Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at JH Adams Inn, 1108 N. Main St., High Point. Topics include growth mindset, personal branding, and LinkedIn. Each attendee will receive a headshot by Yasmin Leonard Photography. Free to Women in Motion members. Non-member registration $30. Space limited. Register at womeninmotionhp.org/gwen.
CIVITANS GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Jamestown Civitans annual Marylene F. Griffin Golf Tournamet will be Saturday, May 14, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Fork Road, Jamestown. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Four-man teams with captain’s choice format. Cash prizes up to $10,000 and other prizes. Team and hole sponsorships also available. To register and more call Keith Volz, 336-210-9714, or Charles Poston, 336-337-3482.
FORMER DANIEL BROOKS HOMES
The High Point Housing Authority is continuing to accept submissions from the community of prominent African Americans who should be considered for honors by name at Legacy Ridge, the new housing development being built on the former site of the Daniel Brooks Homes. HPHA also continues to accept memories, photos, or videos about the Rev. Daniel Brooks and the Daniel Brooks Homes community. Information can be submitted to Attn: Daniel Brooks History, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, N.C. 27261, or emailed to dbhistory@hpha.net. Submissions will be accepted until May 15.
DWDC FUNDRAISER
Democratic Women of Davidson County will host a fundraiser with invited speakers to benefit local Democratic candidates on Thursday, May 22, from 6-9 p.m. at the historic T. Austin Finch House, 17 E. Main St., Thomasville. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar with wine and beer, entertainment by Ken Davis, 50/50 and gift card raffle and cork wine pull. Tickets: bronze $50; silver $125 (2 tickets); gold $250 (2 tickets); local candidates $25. Contact dwdavidsoncountync.gmail.com for purchasing info.
CHAMPION OF HOPE
Salvation Army of High Point annual Champion of Hope Dinner will be Tuesday, May 24, 6-9 p.m. at the High Point Country Club. Fine dining, live music, dancing, and silent/live auctions. Featured entertainment will be the Emerald Empire Band! Dress in your best 1920s-themed attire. Awards ceremony follows, including naming this year’s Champion of Hope. Visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400 for tickets.
BODY BOOST
High Point Parks & Recreation presents Body Boost on Wednesdays, now through June 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more details visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8. Camp will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program and science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive) offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. In April, opportunities also include programs such as Silver Strong, pickleball, Silver Hoopers, Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Tech Time, lunch and learn sessions and Stability Training. To learn more, stop by the center, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris (336-687-7100) for details.
