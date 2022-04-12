On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
GAME DAY FUNDRAISER
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary annual Game Day Fundraiser will be April 13 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch served at noon. Tickets $30 (includes lunch and chance to win door prizes). Invite your friends and bring a favorite card or board game. Proceeds fund local Salvation Army programs. For tickets, call Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA 2022
High Point Parks & Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt for ages 2 – 13 begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, rain or shine, at High Point Athletic Complex (2920 School Park Road, High Point). Bring a basket or bag for each child participating. If you have questions or are a vendor interested in this event, call 336-883-8599.
SENIOR RECREATION
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. In April, opportunities also include programs such as Silver Strong, pickleball, Silver Hoopers, Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Tech Time, lunch and learn sessions, and stability training. To learn more, stop by the center, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336.883.3584.
COVID-19 CLINICS
The following Guilford County Public Health COVID-19 community clinics are scheduled: April 14: Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, 2 to 4 p.m. (401 Taylor Ave.); April 21: Morehead Recreation Center, 2 to 4 p.m. (101 Price St.); April 23: Carl Chavis YMCA, 10 a.m. to 12 noon (2757 Granville St.). Schedule an appointment at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944 (walk- ins also available).
PLANNING-FOR-COLLEGE WORKSHOPS
Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers considering going to college can take advantage of a free workshop from Say Yes Guilford on April 14: “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101.” All workshops open to all Guilford County Schools high schoolers. Register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays April 14, June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches how to manage food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration is suggested as space is limited. Register online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. For information call 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Life on Lexington Church Service, 620 E. Lexington Avenue, will have a Seven Last Words Service and Community Meal Friday, April 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Call 336-655-6531 for information.
FISHING TOURNAMENTS
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Oak Hollow Marina’s annual Crappie Tournament Saturday, April 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Compete to win by catching the biggest crappie at Oak Hollow Lake, 3431 N. Centennial St., High Point. $50 per boat plus $7 launch fee and optional $10 Big Fish Pot. Rain or shine. Competition limited to first 50 boats who register at 336-883-3494. Annual Bass Tournament also will be held that day at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. Trolling motor tournament, five-fish limit. Entry fee is $40 pulse $10 Big Bass Payout. Rental and launch fees are additional and payable the day of the event. 336-883-3498.
FOOD GIVEAWAY
Life on Lexington Church, 620 E. Lexington Ave., will host a Senior USDA Food Box Giveaway on Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call 336-655-6531 for information.
STEAM CAMP
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Up-N-Atom STEAM Spring Break Camp for ages 7-12 Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oakview Recreation Center. Explore science, art and math through projects, games and field trips. $80. Register at 336-883-3508.
SPRING BREAK CAMPS
• High Point Parks and Recreation Spring Break Sports Camp for ages 6-12 Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Enjoy traditional and alternative sports such as disc golf, archery, cornhole, bowling and more. Register at 336-883.3407.
• Spring Break Adventure Camp for grades K-6 meets at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point. Daily field trips and physical activities such as laser tag, ropes course and trampoline. $120 per child. Register at 336-883-3509.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
• Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. The High Point Historical Society will host Joshua Brown, pastor at Springfield Friends Meeting. “Springfield Friends and the Development of High Point” will explore the many connections between Quakers and the growth of modern High Point. Free.
• Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pinwheels in Little Red Schoolhouse. Design your own pinwheels or make one from easy-to-follow templates to play or decorate with. Free for all ages.
For more information call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
SPRING ART SALE
A Spring Art Sale will be held Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring art from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery, and handmade, small-batch polymer clay earrings by Red Clay & Co. Sale will be at 1104 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. For information call 828-817-3370.
ANNUAL PANCAKE DAY SATURDAY
The Kiwanis Club of High Point’s Annual Pancake Day Saturday will be April 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for $7. Carryout option available. Also, a used book sale and silent auction (buy it now) and celebrity pancake flippers. Buy tickets at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or from any Kiwanian (make checks payable to: Kiwanis Children’s Fund).
CAR CLASS REUNION
High Point Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high schools class of 1971 will hold its 50th CAR Class Reunion April 29 - May 1 at Airport Marriott. Formal attire requested. Call 336-674-0332 for additional information.
NATURE WATERCOLOR PAINTING
Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point, will present a two-day class on introduction to watercolor painting and the natural history of native wildflowers. Watercolor class will be Friday, May 6, 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., attendees will spend the morning on the trails, identifying and exploring the natural history of native wildflowers and ferns. After lunch, with the materials provided, attendees will practice rendering wildflowers and ferns. Bring a bag lunch for Saturday and a water bottle. $25 per person for PEC members and $35 for non-members. 336-883-8531.
TEACH A KID TO FISH
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Teach a Kid to Fish program for ages 5-15 incorporates hands-on activities that teach youth about fishing skills, boater safety and lake ecosystems. Event will be held at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown, on Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance registration required at 336-883-3498..
JEEP RALLY/MILITARY APPRECIATION
The Heroes Center, in collaboration with The Salvation Army of High Point, will host the 2nd Annual Jeep Rally and Military Appreciation Event on May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 Bridges Drive, High Point. Free admission. There will be food trucks, live music, a donut truck, outdoor games and ice cream. For more information call 336-884-4376 or visit heroescenter.org.
