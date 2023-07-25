On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
POOL PASSES
• The High Point Public Library is partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its “Borrow and Experience” program. One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool’s operating hours this summer, June 3 - Aug. 10, from noon - 6 p.m. Come early or check ahead to see if there is a wait. For information go to: bit.ly/42M9Zw5
• The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays through Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming at the High Point Museum:
• Saturday. July 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Make edible Play-Doh in the Little Red Schoolhouse. All ages. Free, drop-in.
• Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park. Free, drop-in event.
• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7:30 – 10 p.m., National Night Out at the High Point Museum. Free drop-in event promotes police-community partnership. Featuring screening of “El Dorado” in the Historical Park. All ages welcome.S
• Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Medicine in the Historical Park. Learn about medicine in the 1800s at Hoggatt House. Free, drop in, all ages.
• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Family Fun Day in the Historical Park. Free drop-in event. Have a picnic in the park and participate in historic games, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more. Popsicles and lemonade available.
• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Colored Sand Jars in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make decorative jars to enjoy on your tables. All ages welcome. Free, drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
COMMANDER PEACE ACADEMY
Upcoming events sponsored by The Commander Peace Academy, 1916 English Road:
• Thursday, July 27: A screening of the movie "The Fighter, The Demon, The Waterfall," featuring Greg Commander, at 5 p.m. There also will be a shadowboxing event at 6 p.m. that includes grand prizes for winners.
• Saturday, July 29: The championship and community cookout will be at 3 p.m.
• July 31-Aug. 4: The Commander Peace Academy Boxing Camp for youth ages 8 to 15 will be held Monday through friday Friday that week, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch will be provided each day. Registration is $25. Text name and telephone number to 336-991-3524 to register.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT
The fourth annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway will be Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the High Point Public Library. Sponsored by the High Point Human Relations Division and Brothers and Sisters in Christ of High Point. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away beginning at 9 a.m. First-come, first-served until supplies are gone. Running in conjunction with the High Point Farmers Market, the event also features live music, face painters and a petting zoo.
CLASS REUNION
The High Point High School class of 1952 reunion will be Saturday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-884-0589 for details.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANTS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Community Impact Grants through Aug. 1. The foundation seeks to provide critical funding to nonprofits that respond to community needs. Apply at: bit.ly/3q2XcrU
SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point, hosts its annual "Gear Up for Back to School" event Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to backpacks and school supply giveaways, there will be a fire safety demonstration by the High Point Fire Department. Youth and parents are invited to come out and enjoy food, fun and community.
HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL
High Point will host its next household hazardous waste disposal event for High Point residents at the household hazardous waste facility, 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. City residents can drop off hazardous waste household items at no charge, including aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid and more. Disposal is for household waste only. Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Proof of residency required. Have all materials to be collected in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your pickup truck for easy access. For more information go to: https://www.highpointnc.gov/598/Medical-Hazardous-Waste
MASTER GARDENER CLASS
The Davidson County Cooperative Extension office is offering training for residents interested in becoming Master Gardener volunteers. Participants will learn about growing many types of plants and participate in an intensive horticultural training program in order to share knowledge with the community. To find out more, attend an information meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-7 p.m. at the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Office, 301 E. Center St., Lexington, or follow this link: https://davidson.ces.ncsu.edu/emg-program/. If interested, indicate your preference for time and date of classes by filling out a form at https://forms.gle/SWLygSgCxnYpirCo6 or contact Sam Boring at stboring@ncsu.edu or 336-242-2091.
FOOD SUMMIT
The Greater High Point Food Alliance 2023 Food Security Summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The focus this year will be “Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.” For information call 336-899-0885.
HOUSING AUTHORITY AWARDS
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
