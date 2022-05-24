On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
COMMUNITY FESTIVAL
The High Point Public Library will host its Community Festival outdoors in the library parking lot at 901 N. Main St. on Saturday, May 28, 2-5:30 p.m. Free community event featuring vendors, kids’ activities and performances. Food available for purchase from Wingz and Thyngz food truck.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tie Dye Butterflies in Little Red Schoolhouse. Make colorful butterflies with tie dye wings for your garden or flower arrangements. 336-885-1859.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8 will be Monday through Friday, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program, science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Scholarships available. Scholarship applications due June 1. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
DARE CAMP
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is offering CARE. and DARE Camp to homeschool and private school children. CARE Camp is for students in grades 2-4 and DARE Camp is for grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 25-29 at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, involves uniformed training officers teaching students to learn to identify what determines abuse. Taught through fun activities including drawing, coloring, playing games and more. DARE teaches students how to say no to illegal drugs and how to build self-esteem, recognize, deal with peer pressure and more. Application deadline is June 1. Call 336-318-6568.
LUNG CANCER MEETING
Pulmonologist Dr. Arron William Pickens will be the featured speaker during the June 1 Triad LiveLung Lung Cancer group meeting, set for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road, High Point. Dinner provided. Open to all lung cancer patients and their loved ones. RSVP at 336-302-7714.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered June 2-23, Aug. 4-25 and Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY
High Point Parks & Recreation celebrates National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, with a series of free guided hikes at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. All ages. 336-883-8531.
CANCER GPS MEETING
The monthly Cancer GPS meeting will be June 14 at the Resource Room at the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30. We Five survivors, Jim, Bud, Sharon & John, and Hobbie will share their inspiring stories. Registration required by June 10, and limited to first 35 registrants at 336-883-4483. Leave the names of those who wish to attend and a phone number. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. The CDC recommends that people attending any type of gathering should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
YARD SALE
Northwood Community Center will host a Pay What You Want Community Yard Sale on June 11 from 7 to 11 a.m. at 2409 Ambassador Court, High Point. Help us clean out our closet to make room for new donations. All offers accepted. Free breakfast and food boxes will be distributed.
NERF WARS
Nerf Wars returns to the Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, June 18, 1-3 p.m. For ages 13-17. $10. Advance registration required at 336-883-3508.
TRINITY HIGH REUNION
A reunion for the Trinity High School class of 1970 will be June 18 at Colonial Country Club.
If you have not received your mailed invitation, contact Randy Underwood at 336-271-3122
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays June 9, Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CLINIC
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Bump, Set and Spike Youth Volleyball Clinic for ages 8-12 will be June 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point. Focusing on foundational skills of passing, serving, bumping, setting and spiking. $15; register at 336-883-3509.
PATIENT APPRECIATION DAY
Cancer GPS Patient Celebration Day will be June 29, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Resource Room at the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Variety of vendors, entertainment, food, prizes and fun activities throughout the day. No registration required. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. The CDC recommends that people attending any type of gathering should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
