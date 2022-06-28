On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
PATIENT APPRECIATION DAY
Cancer GPS Patient Celebration Day will be June 29, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Resource Room at the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave., High Point. Variety of vendors, entertainment, food, prizes and fun activities throughout the day. No registration required. Free and open to all cancer patients and their loved ones. The CDC recommends that people attending any type of gathering should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
GUILFORD SCHOOL REASSIGNMENT
Guilford County Schools’ reassignment window for the 2022-23 school year is open through July 1. Families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone. Requests considered based on the reason and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation. Request forms at: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605. For more information, call 336-370-8303.
TAG SUMMER ART CAMPS
Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., will host Summer Art Camps for ages 5-14 July 5 through Aug. 4. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at tagart.org. For more information and for needs-based scholarship information, contact Michaela Hafley at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137.
JUNIOR SCIENTISTS PROGRAM
On Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 16, High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a Junior Scientists program for 8-12 year olds at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, 6-7 p.m. Fun, educational program reinforces learning through hands-on experiences.
$30 per student. Register at 336-883-3508.
OAKVIEW CITIZEN OF YEAR
The Oakview Citizens Council is accepting nominations for the Oakview Citizen of the Year. The award recognizes a person who has done something exceptional for the Oakview neighborhood in the last two years. The neighborhood boundaries are Northpoint Avenue to N. Main St. to Interstate 74 to Centennial Avenue. Nominations must be received by Friday July 15. The award will be announced at the Oakview Citizens Council National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Nominations should be a detailed description of the reason a person is being nominated. All nominations should be sent to oakviewcitizens@gmail.com
WOMEN IN MOTION GRANTS
Woman in Motion of High Point has opened its grant cycle for 2022. The local nonprofit seeks to partner with local organizations dealing with supporting women in the workforce in areas of education, mentorship, health and providing resources. The grant deadline is July 15. Apply and learn more at: www.womeninmotionhp.org/grant
COLTRANE ESSAY CONTEST
The annual student essay contest sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane Inc. is open and accepting entries. For aspiring middle and high school student musicians, contestants will compete for a brand-new musical instrument. Students must write a 150- to 250-word essay about the importance of music in their lives, which instrument they would like to win, and how a new instrument will help them achieve their goals. As an alternative, students can tell their story via video. Contest winners will be presented with their new instruments on stage during the 11th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Sept. 3-4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park. The submission deadline is July 16. All entries must be submitted on the festival website under “Student Contest'' at coltranejazzfest.com.
GCS MEAL PROGRAM
Free breakfast and lunch will be served at 22 schools across the county to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months as part of Guilford County Schools’ annual meal program.
Summer meals are available Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast will be served 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon. High Point sites open until Aug. 19 include Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High, Northwood Elementary and Southwest Elementary. High Point sites open until July 28 include Montlieu Academy and Welborn Academy.
PILLARS OF FAME
The High Point Housing Authority is seeking nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. Pillars nominees must be former High Point public housing residents who have gone on to succeed and give back to their communities and others. Rising Star nominees must be outstanding high school students or recent graduates who are housing authority program participants. To make a nomination for either award, visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334. Completed nomination forms should be mailed or delivered to 500 E. Russell Ave. by noon on July 29. Award winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony at noon on Sept. 21 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
SHERIFF CITIZENS ACADEMY
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is offering its Citizens Academy to any Randolph County resident interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the sheriff’s office. Fall session starts Aug.16 at 6 p.m. The goal is to improve law enforcement’s partnership with the public through education and participation. Ten sessions meet 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (some classes will meet off campus). To learn more about eligibility and to apply go to: https://www.randolphcountync.gov/381/Citizens-
Academy. Class size is limited. Applications due Friday, July 29.
LET’S MAKE SOME RACQUET
High Point Parks & Recreation’s free Let’s Make Some Racquet tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. For ages 5 to 12. Offered Aug. 4-25 and Sept. 1-29, 7-7:45 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STEAM CAMP
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point STEAM Summer Day Camp program for children in grades K-8 will be Monday through Friday, through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Arts and crafts, vacation Bible school, swimming program, science and math activities and more. $85 per week. Register at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call 336-881-5444.
SERVSAFE MANAGER CLASSES
Visit High Point and Raise-the-Grade will host six one-day ServSafe manager classes and exams from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays Aug. 18, Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Course teaches food safety within a retail food service operation. Course meets the state guidelines to avoid the two-point penalty during routine health inspections. Classes held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point. Cost is $104.30. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day. Early registration encouraged online at www.RaiseTheGrade.com. 1-844-704-3663 or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com.
FOOD EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
The High Point Public Library is hosting Power of Produce Club, a free program for children ages 4-12, at the High Point Farmer’s Market every Saturday running through the end of the season, Oct. 29. Educational materials and crafts focused on growing, cooking and eating healthy foods. Registration and check-in at the city of High Point tent at the market. For information email sarah.nareau@highpointnc.gov.
HPHS CLASS OF 1952
HPHS Class of 1952 will meet for lunch and conversation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale. All members are urged to attend. Call Betty Smith Morris at 336-687-7100 for details.
RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS AGES 50+
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, offers recreational programs for older adults (ages 50+), including daily exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. Learn more at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3584.
THOMASVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB
Thomasville Woman’s Club is hosting community and organization meetings, as well as weddings, receptions, reunions, anniversaries, showers, church groups, etc,. in its historic building at 15 Elliott Drive, Thomasville. Call 336-472-7336 for information and reservations. The club also offers Sunday buffet lunches 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-472-7336 to make reservations.
WOMEN ARE MADE
Women are Made, a free program, features speakers and discussions on a variety of issues over brunch on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Call 336-883-3506 to register.
