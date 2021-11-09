On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
HPU VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION
High Point University’s 11th Annual Veterans Day Celebration will welcome more than 1,000 people to honor the men and women who have served our nation. The program is free and will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, located on the corner of E. Lexington Ave. and Panther Drive. The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. Open to all veterans and community members. To RSVP, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4626.
CO-ED BASKETBALL
Registration now underway through Nov. 12 for Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Victory Sports Co-Ed Basketball for children ages 6-16. Player evaluations Nov. 15-17 and practice begins Nov. 22. Games will be Saturdays starting Jan. 15, 2022. Teams are co-ed and instructional. All children receive equal playing time regardless of ability. All games are held at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point gymnasium. Registration forms available at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place or visit www.tsabgchp.org. 336-881-5446.
FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority High Point Alumnae Chapter, with assistance from Guilford Co. government, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway at the HP Community Center (Oak Hollow Mall) on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until all boxes are distributed); boxes contain meat, vegetables and fruit.
HOLIDAY ART SALE
Holiday Art Sale featuring local Triad artists 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1104 N. Rotary Drive. Artwork from local painters, handmade pottery, earrings and bracelets available for purchase. Also featured will be Carolina Red Cafe with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
ANNUAL MEETING
Hasty Fire Department annual meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the station, 1306 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTS LONGRIFLE HISTORIAN
High Point Historical Society’s Monthly Program Series will take place Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This month's topic is The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School, with a discussion by Greensboro-native Michael Briggs. Briggs is a member of the Historical Arms Collectors of the Southeast, the Kentucky Rifle Association and the American Society of Arms Collector, and is also the author of seven books, including "The Longrifle Makers of Guilford County,” This program is free and open to the public. The museum adheres to all county COVID-19 regulations.
ART EXHIBIT
Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) presents a visual art exhibit featuring Greig Leach’s “20/20” collection. The opening reception for the exhibit will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Food and drink will be served and face coverings are required.
THE CLINIC: YOUTH BASKETBALL COACHING
High Point Parks & Recreation is offering a free event for youth basketball coaches at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Avenue, High Point) on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This workshop will be led by Joel Battle, boy's head coach at High Point Central High School and founder of Battle Tested Basketball Training. Coach Battle is also a two-time Conference Coach of the Year and has successfully guided multiple players to play college and professional basketball. Call 336-883-3504 or email tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov to register.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
High Point Parks and Recreation annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors needed. Cost is $20 per vendor for one table and $5 for each additional table. 336-883-3508.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
BELL RINGERS NEEDED
The Salvation Army of High Point seeks bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November. Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering can pick among available dates, times and locations online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering your ZIP code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, or call 336-881-5400.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
