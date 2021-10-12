On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
ACADEMICALLY GIFTED PROGRAM
Families with elementary school students invited to webinars about Guilford County Schools’ Academically Gifted program. Sessions will cover the AG identification process and tools used to measure aptitude and achievement. Sessions are Tuesday, Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3v3WcSJ.
SPOOKY HOOPLA
High Point Parks and Recration Halloween Spooky Hoopla is Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-8 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point.
Trunk-or-treat, costume contest, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses, gaming truck, hayride, haunted trail and more. Free event. Food available for purchase from food truck vendors. Volunteers needed to provide vehicles and individually wrapped candies. 336-883-3508
MISS RANDOLPH COUNTY
The Miss Randolph County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Randleman Elementary School. Competitions are part of the Miss America Organization, and a preliminary to the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition. $15 at the door and free for 6 and under.
LOGO CONTEST
The Davidson County Bicentennial Committee is requesting submissions for a logo to represent the county’s bicentennial celebration in 2022. For contest rules and information on how to submit a design, go to https://bit.ly/3jfCu1P. The deadline for submission is Oct. 15. The winner will be formally recognized at the Oct. 26 Board of Commissioners meeting.
GOP FORUM
Guilford County Republican Speakers Forum on Monday, Oct. 18, at Kickback Jack’s, 1600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Guilford County Board of Education member Anita Sharpe will be guest speaker. Topic: "What is happening with the Democratically controlled school board and what can we do to return Republicans to the majority?” Arrive by 11:45 a.m. for buffet lunch. $20 per person. Wayne Ford, 336-312-1447. Email wayne.ford@ymail.com
GTCC CAREER FAIR
Guilford Technical Community College Computer and Technologies Career Fair will be Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1-3 p.m., Medlin Campus Center, Jamestown Campus. All students, alumni and community members seeking employment in the business and computer technologies sectors are invited to attend. Representatives of several business sectors will be present, including accounting and finance, advertising and graphic design, human resources, internet marketing and more. Employers and students register at: https://bit.ly/3w87lR5. For information call 336-334-4822, ext. 50169, or email careerservices@gtcc.edu.
SENIOR HEALTH FAIR
Health fair for adults 50 and older with multiple community agencies providing screenings, resources and information specific to them. Hosted by the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point, Oct. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Giveaways, and door prizes. Register at the Senior Center or call 336-883-3584.
FALL LEAF TOURS
Fall leaf tours at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown, available Fridays through Sundays Oct. 22 through Nov. 7. Registration now open. Learn about seasonal changes and wildlife during a boat ride on City Lake with local naturalist Dick Thomas. Great photographic opportunities. $4 per person, $3 for seniors on Fridays. A guided fall leaf kayak tour of City Lake will be offered Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon. $6 per person with personal kayak. Kayak rentals $15 for a single kayak and $22 for a tandem. Register for both events at 336-883-3498.
HALLOWEEN SAFARI
Piedmont Environmental Center Halloween Safari for ages 4 and up will be Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., 1220 Penny Road, High Point. Learn about animals on a 45-minute trail walk. Hikes followed by apple cider, cookies and a campfire. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes. $4 per person and $1 for 5 and under. 336-883-8531
LOLLIPOP SPIDERS AND GHOSTS
High Point Museum presents “Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts” on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Create your own delicious creepy crawly and spooky specter. Make your own spider or ghost out of Tootsie Roll pops. Fifteen-person limit and masks required indoors. inside of the building. Free for all ages.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
High Point Parks and Recreation annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Shop for holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors needed. Cost is $20 per vendor for one table and $5 for each additional table. 336-883-3508.
BELL RINGERS NEEDED
The Salvation Army of High Point seeks bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November. Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering can pick among available dates, times and locations online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering your ZIP code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, or call 336-881-5400.
