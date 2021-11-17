On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
ART EXHIBIT
Theatre Art Galleries presents Greig Leach’s “20/20” collection. Opening reception Thursday, Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Food and drinks will be served, face coverings required.
HOLIDAY FARMERS MARKET
Archdale Farmers Market Holiday Market 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Creekside Park, 100 Park Drive, Archdale. Featuring 18 local vendors.
COMMUNITY HOLIDAY PARTY
A community Holiday Party will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 3-7 p.m. at Truist Point stadium. Holiday craft fair inside the stadium with nearly 40 vendors. Food trucks, door prizes and entertainment featured throughout the event. Also featuring a “Trolley Hop” that will take patrons throughout downtown High Point to visit local shops, bars and restaurants. Trolley rides are free and all those who ride will receive a raffle ticket to enter and potentially win a number of gift cards to local businesses. Tree-lighting ceremony for 44-foot-tall community Christmas tree will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. outside the stadium and will include Santa Claus, performances and live music from Mix 99.5 emceed by Lora & Matt in the Morning. Following the ceremony, there will be a free showing of the holiday movie “Elf” at 7:15 p.m. For a full list of events, and more information, visit www.HighPointHolidayParty.com
THE CLINIC: YOUTH BASKETBALL COACHING
High Point Parks & Recreation offers a free event for youth basketball coaches at Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave., Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Led by Joel Battle, boy’s head coach at High Point Central High School and founder of Battle Tested Basketball Training. Register at 336-883-3504 or email tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov.
OPEN HEARTH COOKING
“Open Hearth Cooking in the Historical Park” live exhibit at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Costumed interpreters will cook a traditional fall harvest meal over an open hearth in the Hoggatt House. Free, for all ages. Drop-in.
TRIAD COIN CLUB
The Triad Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. The club will adhere to all CDC suggestions for gatherings current at the time. For more information contact Robert Ward 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
CO-ED YOUTH BASKETBALL
Registration for Salvation Army Boy & Girls Club annual Victory Sports Co-Ed Basketball season runs through Nov. 29. For children ages 6-16. Player evaluations Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Practice begins Dec. 6. Games on Saturdays starting Jan. 15, 2022. Instructional league and all children receive playing time regardless of ability. Registration forms at Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place or online at www.tsabgchp.org. For information call Ron Rice at 336-881-5446.
HPHA TOY DRIVE
High Point Housing Authority annual toy drive. Drop unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the Housing Authority office at 500 E. Russell Ave. by Friday, Dec. 3. For monetary donations to assist with purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to ATTN: TOY DRIVE, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point NC, 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible. For information call 336-887-2661.
HOLIDAY PARADE OF BOATS
High Point Parks & Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in Holiday Parade of Boats on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Several categories of competition and prizes will be awarded. 336-883-3494.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
High Point Parks and Recreation annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors needed. Cost is $20 per vendor for one table and $5 for each additional table. 336-883-3508.
ADOPT AN ANGEL
The Salvation Army of High Point Adopt an Angel program provides Christmas assistance for almost 500 children in need. Children’s names, needs and wishes can be found on Angel Tree tags that are now available for adoption. Angel Trees can be found at NAPA Auto Parts locations in High Point and Sammy G’s restaurant. Bring gifts to The Salvation Army of High Point at 301 W. Green Drive, High Point. You can also support the program by visiting The Salvation Army of High Point’s Walmart Registry for Good at https://bit.ly/30lYtgX.
FLU VACCINE
Guilford County Health Department seasonal influenza vaccine appointments available for anyone aged 6 months and older, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 501 E. Green Drive, High Point. Schedule at 336-641-3245 with health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information available. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at the same time as their flu vaccination.
BELL RINGERS NEEDED
The Salvation Army of High Point seeks bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November. Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering can pick among available dates, times and locations online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering your ZIP code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, or call 336-881-5400.
GARDENING GRANTS
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022. Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor. Apply at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. Paper applications available by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401. Applications due Jan. 11, 2022.
