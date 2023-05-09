On the Scene is a column listing community events that runs each Wednesday and on other days on a space-available basis. Items will be edited to conform to Enterprise guidelines. Items must be submitted at least seven days before the event. The information must contain a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com.
POOL PASSES
The High Point Human Relations Division has partnered with the Washington Terrace park and pool to provide free swim passes for eligible children ages 2 to 16 whose families receive assistance or services from the Department of Health and Human Services. Families will be registered for the passes while supplies last. Swim passes will be valid at Washington Terrace on Thursdays from June 8 to Aug. 10. One pass per child, per household. Apply and pick up passes at the Human Relations Division office on the second floor of City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point.
HIGH POINT MUSEUM
Upcoming High Point Museum events:
• Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park, Saturdays, May 13, 20, 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All ages welcome.
• Sachets in the Park, Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Take a turn around the museum’s historic herb garden and create your own sachet. Free, all ages.
• Let’s Craft, Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make paper spinners, or whirligigs, in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Free, all ages.
• “Fields and Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935.” An exhibition on the history of the lodge, the families who have owned it, opens on Friday, April 28. Photos and artifacts from the lodge and more. Free and open to the public.
The museum is located at 1859 E Lexington Ave., High Point. For more information on events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
ART CLASSES
Upcoming classes at The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards:
• Printmaking Class, Mondays, May 15, 22 and June 5, 1-3 p.m. Cost: $120 for members and $135 for non-members. Explore different printmaking processes including collagraphy, monotypes and more.
• Acrylic Painting for the Experienced Painter: Tuesdays, May 16, 23 and June 6, 20 and 27, 2 to 4 p.m. Cost: $160 for TAG members and $180 for non-members.
• Figure Drawing Class: Wednesdays, May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 10 a.m. to noon Cost: $120 for TAG members and $135 for non-members. Acquire basic skills for the accurate depiction of the figure in landscape and portraiture. Previous
drawing experience recommended.
• Paper-making and amp; Journaling Workshop: Saturday, May 20, 1-3 p.m. Cost: $25 for TAG members and $35 for non-members. Create handmade paper using
recycled and natural materials like craft paper, book pages, plants and dryer lint. Open for all ages and all levels of artists.
TAG at Congdon Yards is located at 400 W. English Road, High Point. To register for classes and for more information, go to www.tagart.org/art-class
GRIEVING SPOUSES
Secherest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville, as part of the Dignity Memorial network of funeral, cremation and cemetery providers, will host a luncheon highlighting Lift, a social support program that helps widows and widowers adjust to the loss of a spouse. Free to participate. The social support program, both educational and entertaining, is designed to provide hope to those feeling lost or isolated. The luncheon will be Wednesday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville. RSVP to 336-472-7723 by Monday, May 15.
BOOK DISCUSSION
The High Point Public Library will host a book discussion with author Diane Marie Brown Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Brown will discuss her newest book, “Black Candle Women,” a novel that has received rave reviews, including one from film director Ava DuVernay. Free and open to the public. For the Zoom link or more information, contact Maxine Days at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov or Jo Williamson at 336-883-3521.
ART IN THE GARDEN
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present Art in the Garden on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension campus, 301 E. Center St., Lexington. The beauty of the demonstration gardens will provide a backdrop for artists who will be creating paintings, sculpture and trellises. Performing artists from Shared Radiance will be singing and dancing throughout the gardens. Students will be painting two murals that will have homes at both the Agricultural Center campus and Lexington’s Cancer Services building. Volunteer guides throughout the gardens will discuss landscaping, trees, shrubs and more. The public is invited. Event will be held rain or shine.
GARDEN TOUR
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th Garden Tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants. Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. For ticket information, call 336-242-2091.
ARC FUNDRAISER
The Arc of High Point will host a fundraiser, “Over the Edge,” Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. At Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport, 204 Centrepoint Drive, Greensboro. Sponsor a friend, family member or coworker to rappel down the 7-story hotel with all proceeds going to Arc, a local nonprofit that assists residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Event includes a gound party with music from Champagne and Kevlar, food trucks and beverages from Paddled South Brewery. To register as a rappeller and for more information, go to: https://arcofhp.org/
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
JUNETEEN HISTORY TOUR
Yalik’s African-American Art and Culture Movement will host a Juneteenth Walking History Tour Saturday, June 17, starting at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery at the 512 Steel St. entrance. The tour will honor, remember and celebrate High Point’s African American history. Free and open to the public.
CARE, DARE SUMMER CAMPS
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randolph County students in private and homeschools. Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/.
HOUSING AUTHORITY AWARDS
The High Point Housing Authority is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards. The Pillars award honors positive role models who are former housing authority residents and became successful and pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award recognizes ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. To nominate someone and for eligibility requirements, visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or call 336-878-2334. Nominations are due July 28 at 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, ATTN: Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination. Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
FARMERS MARKET DOUBLE THE BUCKS
Each Saturday through Oct. 28, the High Point Farmers Market will offer a Double the Bucks program for SNAP customers. Each dollar charged to a customer’s EBT card will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The market sells fresh produce, baked goods, vegetable and herb plants and other locally produced food items. The market is operated by and located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The Double the Bucks program is made possible by a $5,000 grant from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.