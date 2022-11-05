HIGH POINT — Area political scientists say that the motivation of partisan voters, choices made by unaffiliated voters and campaign topics that end up most important in the minds of people, will tilt the balance on Tuesday, Election Day.

One factor that will determine outcomes centers on the relative enthusiasm level of voters backing Republican or Democratic candidates, John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University, told The High Point Enterprise. Voter turnout in midterms traditionally is lower than in presidential elections.

