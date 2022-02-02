TRIAD — North Carolina may finally have passed the peak of the winter surge in COVID-19 cases, a Triad-based infectious disease expert says, but federal hospitalization data paints a more complicated picture for High Point.
Unless another new variant of the virus emerges, the number of cases is expected to decline over the next few weeks before plateauing at a level that’s much more manageable over the long term for health care providers, said Dr. David Priest, who is based in Winston-Salem, in a press conference Tuesday morning.
At that point the public discussion will shift to whether and when to end coronavirus-related precautions, including masking, he said.
“The tricky part is ‘what now?” he said. “You’re going to stop it too soon for some people and not soon enough for others.”
Novant Health is seeing hopeful trends in testing and hospitalization in all of the parts of North Carolina where it operates, he said.
The number of people coming to Novant test sites has dropped by two-thirds over the past two weeks, and Novant has stopped operating any sites on Saturdays, Priest said.
The percentage of those new tests that are positive for the virus remains troublingly high — well over 30% — but has dropped from the peak of around 50%, he said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that the seven-day average of new cases statewide peaked in mid-January and has dropped from around 31,000 a day to about half that. The percentage that are positive for the virus has dropped from a statewide average of 36.3% on Jan. 22 to 29.8% on Sunday.
The number of people statewide hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked at 5,201, the highest of the pandemic, last Wednesday and had dropped to 4,786 by Monday, DHHS said. The number in intensive care units also peaked last Wednesday at 819 and had dropped to 760 by Monday.
However, federal data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ HealthData.gov website shows that the number of COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center was still climbing last week. For the week of Jan. 21-27, the most recent data available, the average number was 65.4 a day, up from 52.9 the previous week and 50.1 the week before that.
The number had been around 10 a day before the omicron surge began in December.
The number of COVID-19 patients in High Point Medical Center’s ICU last week averaged 12.4 a day, up from 10.4 the previous week, the federal data shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.