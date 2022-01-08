HIGH POINT — High school students may have to ride city buses to get to school for at least two weeks because many school bus drivers are temporarily out of work after testing positive for COVID-19, school officials say.
It is the latest result of the severe spike in infections caused by the extremely contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, which has driven new cases to record levels.
The Triad’s three major health systems — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health — plan a rare joint press conference Monday morning to discuss the severe strain on their hospitals from the omicron surge in infections and hospitalizations.
Because 76 of the Guilford County Schools’ drivers are out of work with the virus, High Point and Greensboro government leaders have agreed to give free rides on city buses to students who show their student ID, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said. Parents are can take their children to school instead.
Students with special needs who have transportation as part of their individualized education plan will be able to continue to use district school buses.
Since Christmas the number of new cases of COVID-19 has shot up, hitting a high of more than 28,000 on Friday alone, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The number of people with severe illness requiring hospitalization has nearly doubled in that time, going from 1,738 on Christmas to 3,474 on Thursday, the most recent figure available, DHHS reported.
Although the omicron variant appears to be less likely than previous variants to cause severe illness, it is so much more highly contagious that the sheer number of new infections has resulted in a crush of new severe cases hitting hospitals across the country.
The shortage of bus drivers because of COVID-19 caused the Guilford County Schools to alter class schedules on Friday, and school system leaders warned that the delays could seep into the coming week.
At a back-to-school briefing last week, GCS leaders said 80% of teachers have had a COVID-19 vaccination, while 65% of bus drivers have.
