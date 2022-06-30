HIGH POINT — A developer’s plan for a mixed residential project in north High Point has advanced but still faces a potential dispute in the city’s approval process.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of a request by Leoterra Development to rezone a 75-acre site at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads to support a total of up to 320 single-family lots, townhome, duplex and twin home units.
The action stood in contrast to an April vote by the board against the developer’s initial plan for the site, which included 360 apartments.
The applicant has since agreed to prohibit apartments from being developed on the site, but other aspects of its proposal haven’t been resolved.
City transportation officials want the developer to install a roundabout at one of the access points to the site at Old Mill Road and Wheat Street. It’s needed as a safety measure to curb speeding because traffic routinely travels about 15 mph over the posted speed limit on this part of Old Mill Road, according to the city.
The commission’s vote in favor of the project includes this and other recommended transportation conditions.
Leoterra Development’s attorney, Tom Terrell, said his client is not offering to build a roundabout but has offered to build longer turn lanes at each of the three proposed entrances to the site on Old Mill Road.
“We’re trying to respond to neighbors’ anger in this case, so it was a political decision not to offer a roundabout,” he told the commission. “Doing a roundabout costs a lot more. It’s losing land that could be developed.”
While neighbors may not want a roundabout as part of the development, they voiced concerns to the commission about the impact of additional traffic on the area’s roads and whether apartments could still be built on the site.
Officials assured them that this could not occur, because the prohibition would be written into the city’s ordinance and would stay with the property even if it changed hands.
“This land is going to be developed somehow, somewhere by somebody,” Terrell said. “The neighbors got much of what they asked for at the tremendous expense of Leoterra to do this.”
The commission’s vote included language that city staff and the developer would try to resolve the transportation conditions before the case goes to City Council Aug. 1.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.