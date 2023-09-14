TRIAD — The bidding for Yellow Corp.’s network of 166 trucking terminals has heated up again, and a new bankruptcy court filing seeks to replace the bid of Thomasville-based Old Dominion Freight Lines as the baseline for any bids for the bankrupt company’s real estate.

The filing by Yellow Corp.’s debtors seeks to have Estes Express Lines named as the “stalking horse” bidder for the trucking company’s real estate after Estes topped Old Dominion’s bid of $1.5 billion. Estes, which originally bid $1.3 billion, bid $1.525 billion and sharply reduced the fees it would have to be paid if its bid does not prevail.