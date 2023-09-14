TRIAD — The bidding for Yellow Corp.’s network of 166 trucking terminals has heated up again, and a new bankruptcy court filing seeks to replace the bid of Thomasville-based Old Dominion Freight Lines as the baseline for any bids for the bankrupt company’s real estate.
The filing by Yellow Corp.’s debtors seeks to have Estes Express Lines named as the “stalking horse” bidder for the trucking company’s real estate after Estes topped Old Dominion’s bid of $1.5 billion. Estes, which originally bid $1.3 billion, bid $1.525 billion and sharply reduced the fees it would have to be paid if its bid does not prevail.
The filing said the new bid followed “hard-fought” negotiations with both Estes and Old Dominion.
An auction of all of Yellow’s real estate and other assets is scheduled to begin Oct. 18 and conclude Nov. 27, but the company’s debtors and their advisers have been actively exploring the market already, the court filing said.
“To date, approximately 540 prospective purchasers of the Assets … have been in contact with the Debtors and Ducera (Partners, an investment bank advising the debtors), and approximately 307 parties have executed confidentiality agreements with the Debtors,” the filing said.
Yellow Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Aug. 6 after years of financial struggles and growing debt. As of late March, Yellow had outstanding debt of about $1.5 billion, including $729.2 million owed to the federal government from pandemic-era loans.
Estes’ new bid “provides assurance to the Debtors and their stakeholders that the Sale (or Sales) of the Owned Properties will at least exceed $1.525 billion, an amount sufficient to pay off the Debtors’ entire remaining prepetition secured capital structure in full, with remaining proceeds available for distribution to general unsecured creditors,” the filing said.
And there is a good chance of either a higher bid or a group of bids coming in that together offer the debtors a better overall deal than even Estes’ new bid, according to an expert quoted in a story posted Tuesday on the website of FleetOwner, a trucking industry publication. George Singer, a veteran bankruptcy attorney, told the publication that the competition between Old Dominion and Estes bodes well for further competition at auction. The article cited other trucking companies that have publicly expressed the goal of adding terminals.
Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., was one of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers, companies that take shipments that are less than a full truckload. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company had 30,000 employees across the country.
