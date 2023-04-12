HIGH POINT — More than 20 North Carolina-based companies were named among the “most trustworthy” in the country by Newsweek, including locally based Old Dominion Freight Line.
Old Dominion ranked 25th in the category of Transport, Logistics and Packaging.
The magazine “looked at a pool of 3,100 U.S.-based companies (1,800 publicly held and 1,300 privately held) with revenues over $500 million.”
“Their rankings were based on the results of an independent survey from a sample of about 25,000 people in the U.S. who were asked how much they agreed with statements like “I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer,” and “I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development” and “I believe this company would be a good long-term investment,” the magazine stated.
Of the 23 companies headquartered in the Tar Heel State that made the 2023 list, three besides Old Dominion are from the Triad: The Fresh Market, based in Greensboro, which ranked No. 10 in Grocery & Convenience Stores; Hanes, based in Winston-Salem, which ranked No. 13 in Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods; and Reynolds American, based in Winston-Salem, which ranked No. 17 in Consumer Goods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.