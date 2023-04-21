HIGH POINT — Federal and state medical professionals this week updated guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine, including what version will be given to people and who should receive another booster shot.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced that everyone older than 6 months will now only receive the updated vaccine that protects against more variants of the virus, with earlier versions being phased out. People who are 65 and older and anyone with a compromised immune system can now receive an additional dose to protect themselves against severe illness from the coronavirus.
State officials say the changes are based on an updated guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week.
“These changes are an important step toward the future for COVID-19 vaccines as we shift to regular routines that include the most up-to-date protection against the virus, similar to the annual flu shot,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Tilson said that people who haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine since September 2022 are most likely due for an updated dose through a booster shot.
Medical professionals say the bivalent vaccine that will be used going forward protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the newer Omicron variants.
The directives from federal and state medical professionals specify who they recommend getting another vaccine shot now. The suggestions include:
• People ages 65 and older who already received an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago can get an additional dose.
• Anyone with a compromised immune system may need at least one updated dose two months after their last updated COVID-19 vaccine, in consultation with a healthcare provider.
• Most children ages 6 months to 5 years are eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine if they have been vaccinated but have not yet had an updated booster. Parents should talk with a healthcare provider to make sure their child is up to date on COVID-19 and other vaccines.
COVID-19 shots remain free for everyone regardless of insurance coverage or U.S. residency status.
