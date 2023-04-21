HIGH POINT — Federal and state medical professionals this week updated guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine, including what version will be given to people and who should receive another booster shot.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced that everyone older than 6 months will now only receive the updated vaccine that protects against more variants of the virus, with earlier versions being phased out. People who are 65 and older and anyone with a compromised immune system can now receive an additional dose to protect themselves against severe illness from the coronavirus.

