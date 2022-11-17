HPTNWS-11-17-22 VIOLENCE.jpg

Superintendent Whitney Oakley, left, talks about violence in schools while Deena Hayes, chair of the Guilford County Board of Education, studies information presented at the press conference.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — Both students and parents keep spreading misinformation on social media that makes school violence worse and has led to unnecessary school lockdowns, Guilford County Schools officials said Wednesday.

That includes posts with videos of fights and rumors about them that have been reposted, inflaming problems, said Deena Hayes, the chair of the Guilford County Board of Education.

Trending Videos