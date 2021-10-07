HIGH POINT — Here we go again.
Just as this past spring, COVID-19 cases are easing after a spike that increased deaths and strained health care systems.
The hope at the end of spring heading into summer was that the expansion of vaccines would finally turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the nation for a year and a half. But the delta variant shattered that hope.
Now the delta variant wave appears to have peaked. So what comes next?
The biggest unknown is whether another highly contagious variant like the delta strain will catch hold and circulate widely. It’s impossible to know at this point whether a threatening new variant will emerge, said Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at High Point University.
“There don’t seem to be any concerning variants circulating anywhere else in the world right now,” Smith told The High Point Enterprise. “Maybe there’s more hope because of that. As the virus load decreases, I would say confidence in a variant not coming up should increase. Hopefully if we see cases continue to decline, we can start to feel a little bit better about not having some type of variant of the virus take hold and cause the problem we’ve seen with the delta variant.”
Smith said the other reason for hope is the recent trend in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s a bit of a relief to see the numbers start to decline,” he said.
Across the United States, there are about 20,000 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals than there were at the beginning of September, The New York Times reports. New cases now average 106,941 a day, down 28% from levels two weeks ago.
The decline is reflected locally. On Thursday, Cone Health reported 127 patients hospitalized at its medical centers, down from a summer high mark of 163 patients on Sept. 11.
At Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, the number of COVID-19 patients declined from an average of 38 a day the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3 to 36.1 a day the week of Sept. 24-30, according to the most recent figures available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
At Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, the number of COVID-19 patients fell from an average of 21.9 a day the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3 to 18.4 a day the week of Sept. 24-30, the department reports.
COVID-19 cases appear to be easing, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist out of Winston-Salem, during a briefing Thursday.
Steadily increasing vaccination levels and mask-wearing at public schools and universities have helped shift the direction on COVID-19 infection rates, Ohl said.
The best-case scenario centers on the pandemic beginning to fade as the delta variant recedes, though COVID-19 may not disappear but instead remain as a threat similar in scope to the flu or other viral infections, Ohl said.
“The pandemic’s end will be a slow slide,” he said.
So far, major outdoor gatherings such as college football games haven’t become hot spots fueling COVID-19 spikes, Ohl said.
Figures from area health systems continue to show the stark contrast in COVID-19 outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist reports this week that 95% of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated at its five medical centers in the Piedmont and Foothills. Of its 42 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, all are unvaccinated, and of its 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, all but one are unvaccinated.
At Cone Health, of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 110 were unvaccinated. Of its 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, all are unvaccinated, and of its 30 in intensive care units, all but three are unvaccinated.
336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.