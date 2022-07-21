GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County and school system officials may well have acted improperly in distributing information about a $1.7 billion bond proposal on the May primary ballot, but there’s no reason to believe that was the deciding factor in its approval by voters, a Superior Court judge wrote.

In the primary election May 17, 61% of those who voted on the referendum approved the record bond package, which is meant to transform Guilford County Schools for decades to come.

