GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County and school system officials may well have acted improperly in distributing information about a $1.7 billion bond proposal on the May primary ballot, but there’s no reason to believe that was the deciding factor in its approval by voters, a Superior Court judge wrote.
In the primary election May 17, 61% of those who voted on the referendum approved the record bond package, which is meant to transform Guilford County Schools for decades to come.
But certification of that vote remained stalled for more than two months, delaying any work that would be paid for with the bond money, because former Republican Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson filed a protest arguing that public officials improperly used public resources to advocate for the bond package.
The Guilford County Board of Elections and State Board of Elections both rejected Branson’s protest. On Monday, Judge Norlan Graves of Wake County Superior Court rejected Branson’s request to continue blocking the certification of the vote while he pursued an appeal.
But in his writing ruling, which was released Wednesday, Graves did not wholly reject Branson’s argument.
“The Court finds that the activities of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Schools may have improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the bond at issue,” Graves wrote. “However, the Court finds and concludes that … there lacks probable cause to believe that, but for those actions, the outcome of the election would have been different.”
Graves wrote that Branson did not show he was likely to prevail in an appeal, so he did not meet the standard to be able to block certification of the vote.
Branson seized on Graves’ wording in a statement released by the group Taxpayers for Honest Elections.
“We fought the good fight for the taxpayers of Guilford County,” Branson said. “The fact that a Superior Court judge agrees that the activities of our government ‘may have improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the bond’ demonstrates exactly why I filed this protest. I fully believe wrongdoing occurred here.”
Philip Thomas, one of Branson’s attorneys, said in the statement that Taxpayers for Honest Elections “will explore alternative legal solutions.”
