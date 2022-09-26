HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer was shot in the leg in an accidental discharge of the officer’s gun on Friday.
The lower-leg injury is not life-threatening, police say.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer was shot in the leg in an accidental discharge of the officer’s gun on Friday.
The lower-leg injury is not life-threatening, police say.
The shooting didn’t involve anyone else, according to police.
The police didn’t release any other information when contacted Monday by The High Point Enterprise.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.