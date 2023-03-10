HIGH POINT — An unnamed business is seeking incentives from the city of High Point for a possible expansion at a downtown office building.
The City Council has scheduled a public hearing for March 20 to consider authorizing rental assistance incentives of up to $169,832 over a four-year period for the project, which is considering leasing 3,266 square feet of space on the second floor of the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St., according to a legal notice from the city.
