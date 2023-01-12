RANDOLPH COUNTY — An off-duty Guil-Rand Fire Department firefighter who was helping a stranded motorist was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was struck by a car along U.S. 311 near Archdale.
Forrest Ralph Harrell, 52, of Archdale was trying about 10:30 p.m. to help William Greenleaf Golden, 43, of Thomasville repair Golden's stalled 2003 Dodge Durango SUV, which was parked partially in the southbound travel lane of U.S. 311 near Banner Whitehead Road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Investigators think the Durango had an electrical problem.
Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville was driving southeast on U.S. 311 in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and struck the rear of the Durango, which then struck Harrell and Golden, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Harrell was initially flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with what were thought at the time to be life-threatening injuries. Troopers have since been in contact with Harrell’s family and learned that doctors have given Harrell a better prognosis.
Jimenez suffered serious injuries that were described as not life-threatening and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.
Golden had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Golden was charged with leaving a parked motor vehicle along a roadway where the speed limit is greater than 45 mph, according to the Highway Patrol.
