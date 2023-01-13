David Marion Boling … High Point
David Marion Boling … High Point
Carolyn “Joan” Brown … Archdale
Wilma Ellington … Greensboro
Dora Harris … High Point
Mittie Batten Lomax … Thomasville
Charles Lafayette Odom Jr … High Point
Michael Ray Smith … Greensboro
Melanie Scott-Wright … High Point
