HIGH POINT — A neighborhood group in north High Point has invited city leaders to a public meeting to discuss crime and other concerns in their area.
The Oakview Citizens Council, in partnership with the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association, will host the public forum April 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road.
Discussion will include concerns about crime, speeding, litter and other pressing issues affecting the community.
City officials expected to attend include High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo, High Point Police Deputy Chief Anthro Gamble, Lt. Jeffrey Crouse, head of the police department’s Traffic Unit, and Rebecca Coplin, head of Keep High Point Beautiful.
Light refreshments will be served to attendees. For information call Jim Bronnert at 336-259-8746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.