HIGH POINT – A town hall for parents to talk about the future of High Point’s public schools on Thursday drew only about 10 parents, along with one elephant.
And close to the end of the hourlong meeting, one of the parents, Mary Powell DeLille, finally spoke up about the elephant in the room: that many High Point residents feel the schools in the city get short shrift from the Guilford County Schools.
“High Point is a red-headed stepchild – that’s what people think,” DeLille told Superintendent Whitney Oakley. “I think if they felt more a part of Guilford County Schools they would be more involved.”
The “Better Together” town hall at T.W. Andrews High School was the first one for parents, though Oakley met with a group of business leaders last week and brought together dozens of community leaders from across the county on Wednesday in a meeting structured similarly to Thursday’s town hall. Oakley, who was appointed to her office Aug. 31, has said she wants to use the feedback from the community meetings to help shape a shared vision and strategic direction for the school system.
School system employees and administrators outnumbered the parents at the town hall, but in interviews afterward several of the community residents who attended said they were impressed with Oakley’s presentation and were hopeful about the direction of the school system.
Lynn Andrews said it feels that GCS has a great opportunity to make improvements.
“I’m very hopeful that we’re turning a page,” she said. “She says all the right stuff. Now let’s see it happen.”
Larry Adams, a retired educator, said that Oakley makes a good first impression.
“I felt really comfortable with her,” he said. “There’s something about her that brought a homegrown feeling that made you want to get up and talk to her.”
DeLille said she was encouraged that Oakley promised more, and more regular, community meetings in High Point.
“I think it was great they were here,” she said. “I do feel there needs to be more (GCS) presence in High Point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.