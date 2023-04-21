GUILFORD COUNTY — While saying she was “hopeful and optimistic” of the chances for her proposed increase in county funding for the Guilford County Schools, the school system’s superintendent acknowledged Thursday that budget season is not a time when agencies often get all they ask for.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley held a press conference Thursday to make a public pitch for the portions of her proposed GCS budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that would increase Guilford County’s supplement to teachers’ pay, which would cost $4 million, and better align the pay scales for classified employees — a category that covers a variety of such jobs as plumbers, technicians, bus drivers and school nurses — with the current labor market, which would cost about $38.4 million.

