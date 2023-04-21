GUILFORD COUNTY — While saying she was “hopeful and optimistic” of the chances for her proposed increase in county funding for the Guilford County Schools, the school system’s superintendent acknowledged Thursday that budget season is not a time when agencies often get all they ask for.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley held a press conference Thursday to make a public pitch for the portions of her proposed GCS budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that would increase Guilford County’s supplement to teachers’ pay, which would cost $4 million, and better align the pay scales for classified employees — a category that covers a variety of such jobs as plumbers, technicians, bus drivers and school nurses — with the current labor market, which would cost about $38.4 million.
Those two elements account for more than two-thirds of the $59 million, or almost 24%, increase in funding from Guilford County that Oakley has proposed. Much of the rest of the increase is state-mandated spending, Oakley said.
The press conference came the day after Skip Alston, the chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, told The High Point Enterprise that Oakley’s proposal was “a big ask” and that he needs to see the details.
Oakley did not refer directly to Alston’s comments but echoes his words at one point in defending her budget proposal, which she said has priorities in line with the district’s values.
“Our values are our people,” she said, later in the press conference adding, “The big ask is funding our people.”
GCS Chief of Staff Jose Oliva pointed out that adjusting the school system’s pay scales for its classified workers to match the market pay rates for those jobs is the same thing that Guilford County did last year for county workers.
But Oakley sounded at least a little resigned to not getting everything she has recommended.
“Budget season, I think, is always a back and forth,” she said.
When asked what she would have put into the budget if she had not felt the need to address pay, she said there would have been more money to hire more social workers and school counselors, among other positions, and to address long-deferred maintenance projects.
The proposed budget includes $10 million for deferred maintenance, which Oakley called “a drop in the bucket compared to our needs.”
“We still have decades of underfunding of our buildings,” she said. “There are always going to be more things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.