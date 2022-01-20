JAMESTOWN — Motorists traveling a popular road will encounter a detour for the next year as part of the construction of the Jamestown Bypass.
Crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation earlier this month shifted traffic along a segment of Oakdale Road onto a temporary roadway.
The roadway will handle traffic while a permanent bridge is built over the four-lane bypass, which will offer an alternative route for drivers who now must take a two-lane road between High Point and Greensboro. The temporary road is on the east side of Oakdale.
“It will essentially enable them to construct a bridge over the future bypass,” said DOT Public Information Officer Aaron Moody.
Crews will spend the next year removing the segment of Oakdale and building a bridge over the route of the Jamestown Bypass, Moody told The High Point Enterprise.
The completion date of the entire bypass project has been extended from the spring-to-summer of 2023 to November 2023.
“That’s when it will be open to traffic,” Moody said.
The bypass will parallel Greensboro Road in High Point and Main Street in Jamestown.
Once fully completed, the nearly 4-mile bypass would stretch from the intersection of Greensboro Road and Enterprise Drive in east High Point to Vickrey Chapel Road in western Greensboro. The existing two-lane Greensboro Road and Main Street through Jamestown will be left intact.
Work on the bypass began in the fall of 2018. Feasibility studies for the project date from the late 1980s.
