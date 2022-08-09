GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County educational nonprofit group has partnered with a program that for years has been helping underprivileged students in New York and San Francisco prepare for success in college.
The local group shift_ed, formerly Say Yes Guilford, announced Monday a partnership with New York City-based Sponsors for Educational Opportunity to bring the SEO Scholars program here.
SEO Scholars is a free, eight-year program that begins in ninth grade with rigorous academic instruction, mentorship and individualized advising. It aims to ensure students are admitted to competitive colleges and experience a rich and rewarding college education.
SEO, which began in New York in 1963 to give students from underrepresented communities academic and career-development opportunities, says the current SEO Scholars programs in New York and San Francisco have had all of their students admitted into college, and the students have a 90% college graduation rate.
The SEO Scholars Guilford County is a pilot expansion program for SEO, said Giselle Mansi, who will lead the program launch as shift_ed director of SEO recruitment. It will be mostly online classes, while the New York and San Francisco programs are entirely in-person, which Mansi said is more practical for an area that doesn’t have urban density and convenient mass transit.
The Guilford County partnership has been in the works for about nine months through community contacts that shift_ed had within SEO, said Rosemary Plybon, shift_ed’s director of communications.
“We have been actively looking for opportunities … to expand our programming,” she said. “They were looking to expand and found we were a good fit.”
Mansi said shift_ed had to work to gain SEO’s approval.
“We had to actually pitch” Guilford County as a good expansion opportunity, she said. “We were in competition with other cities.”
The partnership will help tip the scales in the direction of equity, shift_ed CEO Wendy Poteat said.
“By creating opportunities for education and career exploration, students see what they can do and who they can be. Their potential grows with every new experience, and their success accelerates success for our whole community,” she said.
The SEO Scholars Guilford County program will include:
• Virtual academic programming held three Saturdays per month during the academic year. Classes are discussion-based, seminar-style courses.
• A five-week Summer Academy featuring four weeks of Monday-Friday, daylong virtual academic coursework and a week of in-person community-building programming.
• An SAT Virtual Strategy Course in the spring.
Shift_ed plans to open SEO Scholars registration on Sept. 1. Candidate interviews will occur in January, and the ninth grade cohort officially begins in late February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.