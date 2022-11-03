HIGH POINT — A man from New York state won a $10 million N.C. Education Lottery prize with a ticket bought at a High Point convenience store.
Ryan Patrick of Oswego, New York, bought the $30 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket at the Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive. The ticket awarded him the game’s top prize of $10 million.
When Patrick arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had the option of collecting the prize as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or taking a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4,260,609.
Because Patrick’s was the last $10 million top prize in the Colossal Cash game, the lottery has ended the game.
