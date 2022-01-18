TRIAD — Piedmont Triad International Airport ranks a distant fourth among North Carolina’s airports for the number of guns confiscated at security checkpoints.
Last year, the U.S. Transportation and Security Administration found 12 guns in PTI airline passengers’ carry-on luggage, up from six in 2020 but down from the 18 found in 2019 and 14 in 2018.
By contrast, TSA found 106 guns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoints and 100 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. In 2020, TSA found just 55 at Charlotte and 33 at RDU, but in 2019 it found 74 at Charlotte at 70 at RDU, federal authorities said.
Guns were also found last year at Asheville Regional Airport (15), Wilmington International Airport (6), Fayetteville Regional Airport (4), Albert J. Ellis Airport near Jacksonville (5), Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (4) and Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern (2).
Across the U.S., TSA agents found 5,972 guns at security checkpoints last year, up from the previous record of 4,432 in 2019 even though fewer people traveled in 2021 than in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency.
And guns were found at a higher rate in North Carolina. Nationwide, a firearm was found for every 97,999 passengers screened — compared to one firearm for every 61,275 passengers screened in North Carolina, TSA said.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported the highest number of guns found: 507.
The agency did not detail the types of guns found.
Firearms, including replicas, are not permitted in carry-on luggage even if the passenger has a concealed weapons permit.
Firearms are allowed in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and the passenger declares them at the ticket counter.
Travelers face potential criminal charges along with a maximum of $13,900 in civil penalties for each violation for bringing firearms to security checkpoints, according to TSA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.