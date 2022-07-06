TRIAD – Novant Health opened a new breast surgery clinic last week in Winston-Salem and a satellite clinic in Kernersville to provide dedicated care focused exclusively on breast cancer surgery.
The goal of the new Novant Health Breast Surgery multidisciplinary care clinic is to serve as an extension of the Novant Health Cancer Institute.
The Winston-Salem clinic at 2825 Lyndhurst Ave. will be staffed by surgeons Dr. Jennifer Christman, Dr. David Carr and Dr. Lori Kellam. The satellite clinic at 1710 Kernersville Medical Parkway will be staffed by Christman.
For each patient, the new clinic will take a team approach by partnering with the patient’s primary care physician and medical oncologist to develop a customized treatment plan. Along the way, each patient is also paired with a breast nurse navigator to answer questions and to help remove any barriers to care.
To schedule an appointment, call 336-277-6300 or visit NovantHealth.org/BreastSurgery.
The area’s first Novant Health Breast Surgery clinic opened in Greensboro last year. It is staffed by Dr. Judy Tjoe. To schedule an appointment at the Greensboro clinic, call 336-660-5540 or visit NovantHealth.org/BreastSurgery.
Tjoe will also start seeing patients at Novant Health Cancer Institute in Thomasville beginning July 14. While this clinic treats all cancers, Tjoe will specifically see breast cancer patients Thursday mornings. To schedule an appointment at the institute, call 336-481-1950 or visit NovantHealth.org/CancerThomasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.