HIGH POINT — A long-planned change in the way death certificates are processed in North Carolina was meant to shorten the time needed for registering the documents, but representatives of local funeral homes say the rollout has encountered its fair share of glitches.
The change involves an electronic program called the North Carolina Database Application for Vital Events, known by the acronym NCDAVE. The N.C. Office of Vital Records, part of the state Department of Health and Human Services, launched the electronic filing and certification of death certificates at the outset of 2022.
When fully implemented, NCDAVE will dramatically reduce the time it takes to process a death certificate, from six months to as little as five days, said Kelly Connor, communications manager for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
But it has become a messy work in progress, said Brad Wright, funeral director with Wright Funerals and Cremations.
“This is a system that has been in development for at least 10 years,” he said.
The state gave funeral homes, nursing homes, physicians and hospitals time to get familiar with the system before it rolled out on Jan. 1. But Wright said that at the first of the year there were still health care facilities and doctors’ offices “that had never heard of NCDAVE.”
Wright said that the new process is supposed to work like this:
• The funeral home generates the death certificate in NCDAVE.
• The electronic document is sent to a certifier to be signed with the cause of death.
• Then the document is electronically filed with a health department and registered and certified at a county register of deeds office.
• The finalized document is retrieved by a funeral home.
“The system is really good if everyone would do what they are supposed to,” Wright said.
NCDAVE, when it works as designed, cuts out layers of paperwork through a coordinated electronic system, said Ivey McLean, office manager with Wright Funerals and Cremations.
“If it works right, it just flows perfectly,” McLean said.
The snag so far is that not everyone is involved on the system, she said.
The long-term benefits of NCDAVE should far outweigh the short-term travails, said Andrew Cumby, managing partner with Cumby Family Funeral Service.
“I believe it will ultimately be a positive addition to the certification process,” Cumby said. “This has been a major statewide undertaking, not only as it relates to funeral homes but also doctors, medical staff, health departments and vital records, both locally and in Raleigh.”
NCDAVE will make it easier and quicker for families served through funeral homes to retrieve a death certificate, said Pamela Wright, secretary for Peoples Funeral Services.
Working out the glitches and getting more key parties logged on to NCDAVE will make a difference, said Leigh Davis, funeral director with Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home.
“When it works it’s great, but when it doesn’t it’s awful,” Davis said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services continues to work to get everyone signed onto NCDAVE who needs to be, Connor said.
“The soft launch of NCDAVE on Jan. 1 serves as a significant step towards fully electronic death registration in North Carolina,” Connor said. “(The Office of) Vital Records will continue to work to get all registration partners enrolled in the system prior to the fully electronic death registration date of March 1.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.