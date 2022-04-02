HIGH POINT — An outreach mission campus that a local church opened last summer will begin offering free community meals on the first Monday of each month and plans to host a block party next weekend.
Northwood Community Center, an outreach of Covenant Church United Methodist, also plans to open a community closet and food pantry beginning May 2, and it also offers space for community groups to meet and for Operation XCEL, an after-school program for at-risk families, according to Ellen Coppley Florian, staff liaison.
The first community meals will take place Monday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the community center, 2409 Ambassador Court.
Northwood Community Center opened in August after members of Covenant Church at 1526 Skeet Club Road learned Northwood United Methodist Church had lost its struggle to maintain attendance during the pandemic and closed permanently.
Covenant sought and received the UMC district’s permission to take over the building, with the only costs being its upkeep, Florian said.
“We chose the name Northwood Community Center to honor the former church that had once thrived on the corner of Eastchester and Ambassador Court,” Florian said. “Covenant and Northwood are very much partners. Our Northwood board is made up of primarily Covenant members, and most of our dedicated volunteers come from Covenant Church. However, we are excited to be making new connections within the community and with other churches in the High Point area.”
Community members will be able to learn more about Northwood Community Center during the Block Party on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature games and inflatables for children, food, a first look at the Community Closet and clothing giveaway, health screenings, snacks, food bags to take home, face painting, and resources such as legal aid, Medicare information and mental health support.
