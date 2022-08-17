HIGH POINT — Two years after High Point telecom company NorthState was acquired, the name is now officially gone.
It’s part of a new, unified brand called Lumos that was announced Monday in conjunction with its sister brand, Virginia-based Lumos Networks.
In a statement, Lumos said it will maintain its presence in High Point, which includes a call center in the Piedmont Centre business park, as well as downtown offices.
“We are committed to the High Point community,” the statement read. “We plan to continue our local presence in High Point. We currently have offices on Main Street and Mendenhall Oaks Parkway and several additional facilities hubs in the area.”
The launch of the Lumos brand takes place immediately. The company said customers’ current plan and bill, as well as login credentials for its website, will stay the same.
Founded in High Point in 1895, NorthState was independent until 2020, when it was acquired by Segra, which has since been sold.
NorthState and Lumos Networks, based in Waynesboro, Virginia, formed a spinoff company that’s owned by a private equity firm based in Sweden called EQT.
Lumos also announced that it has appointed a new CEO, Brian Stading, who will lead the company toward the goal of expanding its fiber internet network from the current 200,000 homes and businesses it reaches in North Carolina and Virginia to 1 million potential customers in the next five years.
The expansion plan apparently includes local areas. NorthState announced last week that it plans to build 683 miles of fiber optic infrastructure in Randolph and Forsyth counties over the next two years.
